FCT, Abuja - Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, October 15, took aim at his critics in the political space.

Specifically, the minister declared that those who once vilified him for associating with President Bola Tinubu are now defecting in large numbers to the president's All Progressives Congress (APC).

Wike made the remark in Abuja during the flag-off of the construction of the main carriageways of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) from Ring Road 1 to Ring Road 2 along Wassa Road. His statement came barely a day after Enugu state governor, Peter Mbah, left the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the APC.

Wike: ‘My political choices have been vindicated’

The former Rivers state governor said his stance on aligning with President Tinubu’s leadership has been proven right, urging politicians to adopt maturity in their political decisions.

“I have been watching on television and social media, those who accused me of destabilising the PDP and working for APC, all of them are now in APC. If it is true I worked for APC, then they should commend me, not condemn me. It means I did a good job for them,” Wike quipped.

He added that those criticising him today were only validating his earlier decisions.

“Politics is not about noise-making; it’s about results and foresight,” he said.

Wike praises Tinubu’s leadership and economic reforms

Swearing anew his allegiance to President Tinubu, Wike was awarded the government policies, specifically deregulation of fuel subsidy, which he proceeded to assert had repositioned the economic status of the states and FCT, Vanguard reported.

"I was a governor for eight years, and I know what it was like to be running around banks borrowing money for projects and even for salary payments. But today, by the iron leadership of Mr President, banks now chase states"

"Salaries are being paid, projects are being implemented, and no governor is discussing leaving successor debts behind. That is visionary leadership," he added.

Wike lauds infrastructure projects

Wike said the visible infrastructure developments currently taking shape in the nation’s capital were the results of President Tinubu’s purposeful leadership, Punch reported.

“Whatever we are seeing today in the FCT is as a result of that leadership. Once you set the standard, everyone you appoint must follow suit,” he added.

The Minister also reminded Apo traders that relocation plans were still on course, revealing that the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) had completed cost assessments for the provision of infrastructure at the new site.

OSEX project to ease city congestion

In reference to the OSEX project, Wike highlighted its strategic significance in easing traffic into the city center.

"Previously, before the Apo–Wassa road was constructed, it would take hours to reach the city. It was not good. But now, progressively, we are bringing happiness to FCT residents," he added.

He also commended the FCT Area Council chairmen for their cross-party cooperation and termed the harmony as "unprecedented and commendable.".

Dignitaries laud project as symbol of national renewal

Also in attendance was former Super Eagles captain, Joseph Yobo, whom Wike described as “a brother” committed to supporting youth-focused development in the FCT.

Delivering a vote of thanks, Minister of State for the FCT, Dr Mariya Mahmoud, hailed the project as “a bold step toward easing traffic flow, stimulating economic activities and enhancing mobility for residents.”

She commended President Tinubu for “constantly reminding Nigerians that progress is not just in policy but in the visible transformation of lives and communities,” and praised Wike for turning the FCT into “a construction powerhouse and a beacon of national renewal.”

