President Tinubu has asked the Senate to confirm Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as the new Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)

Amupitan, a 58-year-old Professor of Law from Kogi state, is the first nominee from the North-Central region and will replace Professor Mahmood Yakubu

The President also sought Senate approval for Mrs Ayo Omidiran as head of the Federal Character Commission and 28 others as Federal Commissioners

President Bola Tinubu has written to the Senate seeking the confirmation of Professor Joash Amupitan, SAN, as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Presidential request reaches Senate floor

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, read the letter on Tuesday, October 14, during plenary, noting that the communication came alongside other presidential requests for appointment approvals.

“I am pleased to submit, in compliance with Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, the name of Professor Joash Amupitan for confirmation as Chairman of INEC,” Tinubu’s letter read in part.

The President urged senators to expedite action on the confirmation process, describing the nomination as one made in good faith and national interest.

Amupitan to replace Yakubu

Amupitan’s nomination comes following the expiration of Professor Mahmood Yakubu’s tenure in October 2025.

The 58-year-old scholar, a Professor of Law from Kogi State, is also the first nominee from the North-Central region to be proposed for the position.

Presidential Spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, said the President presented Amupitan’s name to the National Council of State last week, where members unanimously endorsed his choice.

Other federal appointments listed

In a separate letter, President Tinubu requested the Senate’s approval for Mrs Ayo Omidiran as the Executive Chairman of the Federal Character Commission and 28 other nominees as Federal Commissioners, including Dr Ibrahim Abdullahi from Kwara State.

Senate President Akpabio confirmed that the matter had been referred to the Committee of the Whole and would be considered “as soon as practicable.”

Former INEc chairman and their geopolitical zones

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), established in 1998, is the organisation responsible for overseeing elections in Nigeria.

Before INEC, different electoral bodies existed at various times, such as the Electoral Commission of Nigeria (ECN) in 1958 and the Federal Electoral Commission (FEC) in 1960, which organised elections in the early years of Nigeria’s independence.

However, Legit.ng has compiled a list of INEC chairman from 2000 to date and their geopolitical zones.

Source: Legit.ng