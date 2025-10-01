A PDP youth group has accused FCT Minister Nyesom Wike of anti-party activities for endorsing APC’s Christopher Maikalangu in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship race

The North Central PDP Youths Frontier said Wike’s actions undermine party discipline and called on PDP’s national leadership to sanction him

The group reaffirmed support for PDP candidate Zadna Dintani and vowed to mobilise peacefully while monitoring the election process

Abuja, FCT - A youth group affiliated with the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, of engaging in anti-party activities after he openly endorsed a rival All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate in the Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) chairmanship election.

The North Central PDP Youths Frontier said on Tuesday, September 30, that Wike’s support for Christopher Maikalangu, the APC chairmanship candidate in AMAC, amounted to “gross anti-party behaviour.”

PDP youths call out Nyesom Wike for endorsing APC candidate in Abuja. Photo credit: @GovWike

Source: Twitter

Convener of the group, Nathaniel Iorzua, told newsmen in Abuja that the minister’s conduct undermines party discipline and “constitutes a public betrayal that threatens the unity and electoral prospects of the PDP nationwide.”

Wike: Group calls for disciplinary action

The group urged the PDP national leadership to investigate Wike’s conduct and impose sanctions.

“The national executive must act decisively, including appropriate sanctions up to and including expulsion if the evidence so warrants,” Iorzua said.

Legit.ng notes that Wike, a former governor of Rivers state, has been repeatedly accused by party members of aligning with APC chieftains, even as he holds a ministerial position under President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

FCT: Group reiterates support for PDP candidate

The group reaffirmed its backing for Zadna Dintani, the PDP’s candidate in the AMAC chairmanship election, and called on party members to rally behind him.

“The FCT is not Rivers. Local party structures and the people of Abuja will not accept external interference or attempts to subvert the will of the electorate,” Iorzua said.

He said the group would mobilise peacefully in support of PDP candidates in the FCT, coordinate election monitoring with civil society groups and party agents, and seek legal remedies through the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the courts if results were manipulated or forged.

According to Iorzua, any anti-party conduct would be addressed through party structures and public accountability mechanisms, not through violence or intimidation.

2027 poll: PDP's Wike speaks on candidate he will support

Meanwhile, ahead of the 2027 election, Wike has reaffirmed his resolve to support a presidential candidate who genuinely wants Nigeria to develop.

The FCT minister, who made a guest appearance on Channels Television's 'Politics Today' programme on Tuesday, August 19, monitored by Legit.ng, maintained that no sentiment or emotion would determine his political stance.

“I will support somebody who I know will make Nigeria to grow, somebody who has the interest of Nigeria at heart. I don’t believe in sentiments, I don’t believe in mere emotion," he saidl even as he retains membership of the PDP.

Source: Legit.ng