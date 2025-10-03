Activist Yemi Adebowale has demanded the sack of the minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, over what he described as corruption

Critics alleged that Wike violated asset declaration rules by failing to disclose foreign assets associated with his wife and children

Some media reports had detailed how Wike allegedly acquired a $2 million mansion in Florida secretly, and concealed ownership by registering the property

Ikeja, Lagos state - Social media activist, Yemi Adebowale, has written President Bola Tinubu over Nyesom Wike, the minister of the federal capital territory (FCT).

Legit.ng recalls that in August, purported revelations from the United States (US) public records showed that Wike allegedly acquired a $2 million mansion in Florida.

Some political analysts had accused President Bola Tinubu of opting against sanctioning Nyesom Wike for political reasons. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike

Documents a Nigerian media outlet said it obtained showed that the property, located at 113 Spring Creek Lane, Winter Springs, Florida, was purchased in March 2025 and registered in the names of Wike’s children, Joaquin, Jazmyne and Jordan, together with his wife, Justice Eberechi Wike, a serving judge.

The report said, according to sources familiar with the deal, the transaction was executed privately, with the minister deliberately omitting his own name from the paperwork in an apparent bid to evade asset disclosure requirements and scrutiny over the source of funds.

The two-storey residence, built in 1997, sits on a 4,076-square-foot lot and includes a garage with two parking spaces.

With the official salary and allowances of a cabinet minister fixed at N7.8 million ($5,000) per year, Wike’s ability to fund a $2 million mansion abroad is raising pressing questions about undeclared income and hidden assets.

Wike has previously been linked to a controversial $3.6 billion FCT land-grab scandal allegedly involving his son, Joaquin.

Justice Eberechi Wike’s involvement in the US transaction has also brought her under scrutiny. The Code of Conduct for Judicial Officers in Nigeria (Rule 1.2 and 5c) requires judges to avoid both impropriety and the appearance of impropriety in personal or financial dealings.

Defending himself during an interview on Channels Television, Wike said his wife and children are Americans, adding that "if they gave them a house in America, what is my business?"

Activist slams Wike

Reacting to the allegation against Wike, Adebowale warned that the alleged deal may contravene provisions of Nigeria’s Money Laundering (Prevention and Prohibition) Act, 2022, which criminalises the use of illicitly acquired public funds for foreign property acquisitions.

Adebowale, convener, of RingTrue Nation, therefore, asked President Tinubu to "sack Wike now".

According to the concerned Nigerian, "the whistleblower is armed with facts and figures about Wike’s questionable acquisitions in the United States."

He wrote on his known Facebook page recently:

"The sleaze allegations against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, are very clear; that as a public servant, he bought three buildings in the United States estimated at $6 million. This loquacious, impetuous, and entirely uncouth man has been a public servant for almost his entire life. He was a local government chairman; chief of staff to a governor for four years; minister under the Jonathan government for four years; governor for eight years; and now minister under this Tinubu government. We all know what his earnings were back then. So, clearly, the funds for the houses purchased in the United States could not have been from his salaries and allowances as a public servant in the last 27 years. This is why those raising the red flag are claiming that Wike bought the houses with illicit funds."

A purported whistleblower claims that Nyesom Wike hid $2 million Florida mansion under his wife and children' s names. Photo credit: Nyesom Ezenwo Wike - CON, GSSRS

Adebowale continued:

"The indictments are weighty. They must not be taken lightly by any government that is truly fighting corruption as claimed by the Tinubu government."

He added:

"Mr. President, many are alleging that your government is corrupt. I am very sure you are aware of this. Opponent claim you even encourage corruption. They allege you encourage unethical practices by your ministers and aides. They claim that you are also corrupt. Now, this country is confronted with these multiple allegations of corruption involving your man, Wike. For me, the Wike shenanigans provides an opportunity to prove wrong those alleging that you encourage corruption. Mr. President, sack Wike now! The sleaze facts and figures against him are overwhelming. Wike and his sleaze baggage are not good for the image of your government. You must use this opportunity to show the world that you are indeed fighting corruption in Nigeria."

