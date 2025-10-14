The Kano State Shura Council has commenced an investigation into Islamic cleric Malam Lawan Shu’aibu Abubakar, popularly known as Triumph over alleged blasphemy

The Shura Council had a closed-door session with Mallam Triumph allegations of blasphemy leveled against him by five Islamic groups.

Details of the closed-door meeting held at the Department of State Services (DSS) office in Kano have emerged

Mallam Triumph was accused of blasphemy by five Islamic groups.

The Shura Council held a closed-door session with the Islamic cleric on Monday, October 13, 2025, at the Department of State Services (DSS) office in Kano.

As reported by Daily Trust, the meeting was to clarify statements attributed to the cleric in some viral videos.

The statements allegedly contained remarks considered derogatory to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him).

The Chairman of the Council, Wazirin Kano, Sa’ad Shehu Gidado, said the petition from the five Islamic clerics was forwarded to the Shura Council to investigate and make recommendations after hearing from him

“This is not a court session but a discussion between the Council and the accused. Whatever we do here will be forwarded to the government for further consideration.”

The Council said nine issues were raised in the petition, but four specific allegations with verifiable evidence were selected for deliberation.

Gidado said the claims include that Prophet Muhammad was born circumcised and with eyeliner (kwalli), that he had lice on his head, and that he used to visit the homes of married women, citing an example involving Ummu Haramun, his aunt.

Malam Triumph responded that his remarks were taken out of context.

“We sat with the Shari’a Commission earlier, and they understood me. Some people didn’t even hear the full clip but judged from short videos. I was misunderstood.”

Alleged Blasphemy: Outrage as Mob Kills Woman

Recall that some residents of Kasuwan-Garba town in Niger have lynched a woman over alleged disrespectful comments against Prophet Muhammad.

The woman, identified as Ammaye, a food vendor, was said to have made the alleged blasphemous remarks after a man jokingly expressed interest in her.

Human rights campaigners have said that the frequent cases of mob violence are fuelled by deep-rooted impunity.

Kano's Blasphemy Laws in Violation of International Human Rights

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the ECOWAS court ruled that Kano state’s blasphemy laws violated international human rights standards, citing their incompatibility with freedom of expression guarantees.

Key provisions, including the death penalty for blasphemy, were deemed excessive and disproportionate in a democratic society.

The court ordered Nigeria to repeal or amend these laws to align with global human rights obligations.

