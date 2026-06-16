JAMB has released the results of the 2026 UTME mop-up exercise for those who, for one reason or another, could not sit the exam during the normal period

The board announced that candidates can access their scores through the known official result-checking platforms

JAMB announced that the ranking of candidates would commence following the release of the mop-up results

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has released the results of the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination Mop-Up Exercise.

Candidates who sat for the supplementary examination can now access their scores through the Board's official result-checking platforms.

JAMB has released the 2026 UTME mop-up exercise results. Photo: JAMB

Source: UGC

The board confirmed the release in a statement issued by its Public Communication Adviser, Fabian Benjamin, on his X account.

He advised candidates to utilise the designated channels for result verification.

What happens after candidates check their results?

Following the conclusion of the mop-up exercise, JAMB will proceed with the ranking of all candidates based on their performance, Fabian added.

The board also announced that the printing of results for admission purposes is expected to commence before the weekend.

JAMB expressed gratitude to all candidates and stakeholders for their patience and cooperation throughout the entire examination process.

Read Fabian Benjamin's X post below:

How candidates can check 2026 UTME results

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request.

By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019 via SMS, candidates will receive their scores via text message.

The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Names of all JAMB registrars from inception

In a previous report, Legit.ng compiled the identities of all individuals who have led JAMB since the board was established in 1978 to date.

Outgoing JAMB Registrar, Professor Is-haq Oloyede, served the examination body from 2016 to 2026. Photo: FB/Is-haq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

The report followed the appointment of Professor Segun Aina as the board's new head, following the completion of the popular former registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede's tenure.

Oloyede, a former vice chancellor of the University of Ilorin, served eight years and spearheaded a period of revolutionising digital overhaul of the board's operations.

He came on board during the administration of late former President Muhammadu Buhari and became instantly popular when he remitted an unprecedent amount of money back to the federal government's coffers in his first year.

2026 UTME: Father posts underage daughter's result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a proud father shared a screenshot of what his underage daughter scored in her 2026 UTME result, where she wrote science subjects.

The man shared the scores his daughter got in English, Biology, Chemistry, and Physics, which were the subjects she wrote.

The total score she got in the JAMB examination caught the attention of many people, who reacted to it online and shared their observations about the underage candidate's score.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

Source: Legit.ng