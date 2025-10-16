Senegal thrashed Mauritania 4-0 to finish first and qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, October 14

Nigeria and three other countries will proceed to the World Cup play-offs in their quest to reach the tournament proper

Players of the one-time AFCON winner have taken their social media accounts to taunt the Super Eagles for failing to book an automatic ticket

Senegal humbled Mauritania 4-0 on the final day of the CAF qualification group B to seal their ticket to the 2026 World Cup.

A brace from forward Sadio Mane and a goal each from Iliman Ndiaye and Habib Diallo ensured the Aliou Cisse-led team brought smiles to the faces of the fans at the Stade Me Abdoulaye Wade on Tuesday evening, October 14.

Former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Senegal in the 45+1 minute through a free kick that curled into the top corner.

Senegal striker Sadio Mane scores a free kick against Mauritania during the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier. Photo by: Patrick Meinhardt / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The Al Nassr forward made it two for the Teranga Lions with a composed finish inside the box following a perfect pass from Monaco midfielder Krepin Diatta in the 48th minute.

In the 64th minute, Everton midfielder Iliman Ndiaye increased the goal tally to three after converting a cross from Bayern Munich forward Nicolas Jackson.

Four minutes to the end of the game, Habib Diallo put the finishing touch on the rout with a powerful strike inside the box, to make it 4-0, according to BBC.

With the emphatic win over Mauritania, Senegal finished top of group B with 24 points to seal their fourth World Cup appearance (2002, 2018, 2002, and 2026), while DR Congo came second with 22 points to qualify for the 2026 play-offs coming up in Morocco next November, per FIFA.

Pape Gueye during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) between Senegal and Cameroon in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Senegalese players throw jibes at Super Eagles

Senegal internationals Pape Gueye and Moussa Niakhate have trolled the Super Eagles after they managed to qualify for the playoffs at the expense of Burkina Faso.

As seen in a post on Instagram, the Villarreal star was seen showing his teammates teams billed to face each other during the playoffs.

The 26-year-old can be heard singing Asake's ‘Lonely at the Top’ with his fellow teammates at the background.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Gueye's video. Read them below:

secka___ said:

“There's a country that used to say Nigeria and South Africa ATTTTASSSSAAA🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 today it's not even in dams.. Benin 🇧🇯 my country.”

h.a.m.z.y.92i wrote:

“I'm serious with them 🤣 it's better that we don't even participate in the CDM with the level we have, we can't.”

eric_baldwin_e added:

“Because of Marc Brys and Kombi, we are the laughing stock in the world when it comes to soccer”

Meanwhile, for Nigeria to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, the three-time AFCON winners will take on Gabon in the play-offs slated for Morocco between November 13 and 16.

Amrouche congratulates South Africa, Nigeria

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rwanda coach Adel Amrouche has issued a congratulatory message to South Africa for qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and Nigeria for securing the play-offs.

The former Algeria manager said the qualified teams must give their best while representing the continent at the Mundial.

Source: Legit.ng