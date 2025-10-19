Nigeria will take on Gabon in the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Morocco on November 13

The Super Eagles secured a spot in the playoffs after pummelling Benin 4-0 in their qualifying match

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be delighted with the return of the player after recovering from his injury

Eric Chelle will welcome the news of the return of a prominent member of the Super Eagles ahead of the World Cup playoff against Gabon.

Nigeria went through a tedious process to seal a spot in the playoff on the final day of the World Cup qualifier, beating Benin Republic 4-0 at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium on October 14.

Galataaray forward Victor Osimhen's hat-trick and Brentford defender Frank Onyeka's goal ensured the three-time AFCON winners finished second with 17 points and displaced Burkina from the top four.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle during he 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier between Nigeria and Lesotho. Photo by: PHILL MAGAKOE / AFP.

Super Eagles would have secured the automatic ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup if they had beaten the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in their matchday 7 at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Bloemfontein, and or if the Bafana Bafana had lost their final match to Rwanda, per beIN SPORTS.

The 1996 Olympic gold medallist will take on the Panthers of Gabon, who are seeking to qualify for their first-ever World Cup in the first semi-final of the playoff on November 13, per sidelines.

If Nigeria wins, they will face winner of Cameroon vs DR Congo in the final, three days later.

Gabon, led by former Arsenal and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, are known for their attacking threat, and Chelle will be counting on his returning players to deliver big performances in Morocco.

Eric Chelle’s side will progress to the intercontinental playoffs if they manage to win the African playoff, with a chance to make it to the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Raphael Onyedika resumes training after missing the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic. Photo by: Photo by Gerrit van Keulen/Soccrates.

Onyedika resumes training

Super Eagles star Raphael Onyedika has made huge progress in his recovery after suffering a hamstring injury in Club Brugge's 5-5 draw against Westerlo in Belgium on September 24.

The 24-year-old shared a picture of himself while engaging in light training with his coach on Saturday, October 18.

The midfielder missed Nigeria's last two matches against the Crocodiles of Lesotho and the Cheetahs of Benin Republic this October, and his club's last four matches. Onyedika wrote:

“God timing”.

Onyedika has spent four weeks out of the initial 5-6 weeks sidelines, and is closing in on returning to full action, according to Soccernet.

The trio of Bayer Leverkusen's Nathan Tella, Lazio midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Birmingham City’s Bright Osayi-Samuel are all back in contention.

Yago's Discontent with CAF

Legit.ng earlier reported that Burkina Faso defender Steeve Yago has expressed his disappointment after Nigeria secured a spot in the continental playoffs for the 2026 World Cup, edging out his country.

The Aris Limassol star said he would study the modalities used by CAF to select the three-time AFCON winners before criticising them.

