Baba Ijesha has shared the good news that he is now a father, just a few months after regaining his freedom from prison

The actor was arrested and tried for assault and abuse, a case that sparked widespread controversy and drew mixed reactions

However, the announcement by Baba Ijesha and his partner has generated intense reactions online, with many social media users questioning the development

Controversial Nollywood actor and comedian Olanrewaju Omiyinka, popularly known as Baba Ijesha, and his lover, fashion designer Abiodun Folashade Tokunbo, also known as CEO Luminee, have welcomed their first child together, just a few months after the movie star was released from prison.

Baba Ijesha was convicted of defiling a girl and sentenced to 16 years in prison. He was released a few months ago after serving his term.

Reactions as Baba Ijesha welcomes Baby With CEO Luminee months after prison release. Photo credit@babijeshalegit/@ceoluminee

Source: Instagram

In posts shared by the couple, they announced the arrival of their baby, accompanied by photos and videos from their maternity shoot.

In her post, the fashion designer expressed joy over their new addition, saying her heart was full as she professed her love for Baba Ijesha.

CEO Luminee praises Baba Ijesha

Showering praises on her partner and baby daddy, the fashion designer described the actor as a pure-hearted man and "one in a million." She added that becoming parents was a miracle and a privilege God had granted them.

Luminee further stated that she would love Baba Ijesha forever and revealed that they had kept their relationship away from the public eye for a long time.

Baba Ijesha welcomes baby with CEO Luminee, shares pregnancy video. Photo credit@babaijesha

Source: Instagram

Fans react to Baba Ijesha's baby announcement

The announcement generated mixed reactions online. While many fans congratulated the couple, others questioned the timeline, noting that it had not been long since the actor was released from prison and wondering whether conjugal visits were permitted during his incarceration.

Among those who reacted was actress Nkechi Blessing, who expressed surprise and asked how such a development was possible.

Other social media users offered advice to the fashion designer, urging her to protect her properties and watch her daughter while maintaining her relationship with the actor.

Here is the Instagram post below:

Reactions trail Baba Ijesha's post

Here are comments below:

@nkechiblessingsunday wrote:

"I suppose type congratulations Abi? But then, as how, Congratulations."

@mummy_kaira_na_kaito wrote:

"And she probably didn’t have the baby this month o. Cos few months ago, according to a video she posted on her page with Eniola Ajao, she was already very heavy. Even with destiny etiko. She no born this month o. So Dey should come and explain."

@theangeljbsmith said:

"How can you as a woman, have a baby with this person knowing his crime, you had a CHILD with someone who committed such a visceral crime to another child, Ka Chineke chebe anyi ka ekwensu ghara iduba anyi n’olulu, ha."

@tolanigoodness_ stated:

"As long as you’re happy….. and your daughter is safe."

@learnwithjudith shared:

"ceolumineeofficial Whatever you’re doing with that man in the name of love, protect your daughter and your assets."

Princess reacts to Baba Ijesha’s 16-year sentence

Legit.ng recalls reporting how Nigerian comedian Princess reacted when Baba Ijesha was sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Baba Ijesha was found guilty of molesting Princess’ 14-year-old foster daughter, and the comedian reacted to the verdict on social media.

Her response to the verdict sparked mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Source: Legit.ng