JAMB had announced the release of UTME results for candidates who sat the examination on April 20 across various centres

The board had confirmed that candidates could access their results using the standard SMS-based checking process

The release had formed part of JAMB’s ongoing phased publication of UTME results during the nationwide examination exercise

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced the release of results of those who sat the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination on April 20.

The board disclosed that candidates who participated in the examination on Monday can now access their scores through the approved result-checking process.

JAMB has released results of those who sat UTME on Monday. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: Facebook

This development forms part of the ongoing phased release of results for the 2026 UTME.

Fabian Benjamin, spokesperson of the board, confirmed the update in a post on X, noting that the results had been successfully processed and made available to candidates.

“The results for Monday, 20th, have been released. Candidates can view their results using the usual process,” he said.

Candidates are expected to check their results using the official channels provided by JAMB, including the designated SMS platform linked to their registration details.

The UTME is being conducted across various computer-based test centres nationwide, with results released shortly after each day’s sessions are completed. The board has maintained this approach to ensure timely access while completing necessary verification procedures.

How candidates can check 2026 UTME results

Candidates are required to use the phone number linked to their JAMB registration and ensure it has sufficient airtime, at least N50, before sending a request.

By sending “UTMERESULT” to 55019, candidates will receive their scores via text message.

The board said this remains the only approved method for now, as preparations continue to enable access to full result slips through its online portal.

Read Fabian Benjamin's X post below:

Printing of 2026 UMTE result slips delayed

JAMB explained that the official result slip, which contains a candidate’s photograph and a detailed breakdown of scores, will be accessible once the portal is updated.

Candidates will be able to log in using their registered email and password to download the document.

The process will attract a fee, after which candidates can print copies for use during admission screening. The board advised applicants to keep multiple copies, as they are often required by institutions.

Candidates can begin checking their UTME results as JAMB outlines the process. Photo: X/JAMBHQ

Source: UGC

Candidates have also been urged to use only official JAMB websites when accessing their results or making payments. This is to prevent falling victim to fraud or misinformation during the admission process.

The 2026 UTME began on April 16 and is expected to run until April 22 at centres across the country, with thousands of candidates participating daily.

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

JAMB: 23 banned items in UTME halls

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board released a strict list of items banned from the 2026 UTME halls.

Candidates were advised to comply fully with the guidelines to avoid disqualification on examination day.

According to the board in its 2026 UTME manual, only an HB pencil and a copy of the examination slip would be permitted into the Computer-Based Test centres. Any candidate found with unauthorised materials would not be allowed to sit for the exam.

Source: Legit.ng