Rivers state government, under the watch of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has cancelled the military parade earlier scheduled for the Independence Day celebration

Friday Dede, the permanent secretary to the Special Services bureau in the office of the secretary to the state government, announced the development in a statement

According to the state, the announcement was in line with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government, which earlier announced the cancellation of the military parade cancellation

Siminalayi Fubara's administration in Rivers has announced the cancellation of the Independence Day parade scheduled for Wednesday, October 1, in commemoration of Nigeria's 65th anniversary.

Friday Dede, the permanent secretary to the special services bureau in the office of the secretary to the state government, announced the development in a statement. He explained that the development was in line with the President Bola Tinubu-led federal government's pronouncement.

Channels Television reported that the Rivers government expressed regret for any inconvenience that the development might have caused. Rivers' announcement came the day after the federal government announced the cancellation of the parade.

Federal government cancels military parade

This change to the programme was announced by Segun Imohiosen, director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, in a statement issued in Abuja on Monday, September 29.

The government explained that the development did not impact the independence anniversary and remained committed to celebrating the 65th year of Nigeria's independence with enthusiasm and dignity.

Buhari's former aide criticises Tinubu

However, the federal government's decision was criticised by Lauretta Onochie, a former appointee of the late President Muhammadu Buhari, who lamented that it was the same as the Tinubu administration cancelled a military parade during the June 12 day celebration.

Onochie's outburst has, however, started generating mixed reactions from some Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Aunty Chichi wrote:

"I am very sure if the government had gone ahead with the celebrations, you in particular would have been among those who would have criticised them to high heavens, how insensitive they are among all the suffering and killings in the land. Madam, you're a shameless hypocrite."

Jibril also criticised the former presidential appointee:

"I remember you served in one government that was so laxadaisical, inertia in decision making, lukewarm in implementation of policies, and always unaware of the country's situation. I remember while you were in the same government, you accused Atiku of terrorism, and he sued you."

Ilesanmi Temitope commented:

"Madam turns town crier when the appointment did not land. Served 8years under the late President Buhari. Instead of Madam returning to her shop or opening a cool spot, she’s ranting because she was denied access to the national cake again."

Akereyejo posited:

"You can go ahead and conduct yours ma."

Naphtali tweeted:

"If you ask me na who I go ask the matter wey you see so na you go carry am because you are part of it."

See Onochie's post here:

