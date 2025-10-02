Federal High Court in Abuja dismisses suit challenging President Tinubu’s proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State

Justice James Omotosho rules plaintiffs lack locus standi, says only Supreme Court can hear such constitutional matters

Governor Fubara and the Assembly remain suspended as an administrator continues to oversee the state’s affairs

The Federal High Court in Abuja has dismissed a legal challenge to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s proclamation of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The emergency declaration, announced on March 18, 2025, suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the State House of Assembly for six months. It also authorized the appointment of an administrator to manage the state during the period.

Court ruled plaintiffs cannot file suit

Delivering judgment on Thursday, Justice James Omotosho struck out the suit filed by Belema Briggs and four others.

The court held that the applicants lacked the locus standi to institute the action and that only the Supreme Court could hear such a constitutional matter.

Justice Omotosho ruled that none of the plaintiffs demonstrated that they were members of the state executive council, elected lawmakers, or persons who had suffered injuries distinct from the general public.

He added that the group failed to obtain the consent of the Rivers State Attorney General before approaching the court.

Court backs Tinubu's reasons

The court further observed that the applicants did not effectively dispute the grounds advanced by President Tinubu for invoking emergency powers. The President had defended the proclamation as a step to prevent a breakdown of law and order in the oil-rich state.

On the claim that the measure violated fundamental rights, Justice Omotosho held that the President acted within the scope of constitutional provisions on emergency powers.

He maintained that the law permits the head of state to take decisive action in situations threatening public peace and governance.

“The plaintiffs have not shown any special interest or authority to sue on behalf of the people of Riers State. Their claims are frivolous, baseless and without merit,” the judge ruled.

Tinubu lifts Rivers state emergency rule

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Tinubu had lifted the emergency rule in Rivers state, effectively marking the end of the leadership of the sole administrator, retired Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete-Ibas.

Ibas was tapped by the president to lead the state when the feud between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike was descending into a violent chaos the federal government argued was beginning to threaten national security.

Tinubu was surprisingly subsequently backed unanimously by the national assembly, which stood solidly behind his controversial decision.

Since then, reconciliatory efforts had ensued. Fubara had reportedly met with both Tinubu and Wike to try to mend fences and restore elected officials to their offices in the state.

