A foremost activist, Comrade Abiodun Aremu, has been killed by a hit-and-run driver while crossing the road to his residence in Ota, Ogun state

Aremu was rushed to a nearby hospital, where medical personnel battled to save his life, but later gave up the ghost

The 65-year-old late social justice advocate was the secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), the umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organisations

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering metro.

Ota, Ogun state - Abiodun Aremu, activist and secretary of the Joint Action Front (JAF), a coalition of Nigerian pro-labour civil society organisations, is dead.

As reported by Guardian on Monday, October 13, Aremu, popularly known as Aremson, was knocked down by a hit-and-run driver at Ota, Ogun, on Sunday evening, October 12. The activist died in a hospital shortly after.

Renowned activist, Abiodun Aremu killed by hit-and-run driver. Photo credit: @ShehuSani

Source: Twitter

Vanguard also noted the sad update.

Aremu, 65, had been due for interment on Monday, October 13, but the Nigeria Labour Movement said the date was moved by “about two weeks” to allow broader attendance.

Former secretary-general of the Organisation of African Trade Union Unity and ex-acting general secretary of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Owei Lakemfa, announced this in a statement cited on Monday, October 13.

According to the statement, the burial will be held at No. 30 Kabiru Fatoye Street (Opposite Alaka Field, Ijako Sugar Bus Stop), Ifo road, Lagos–Abeokuta Expressway.

Reactions trail Abiodun Aremu's death

Reacting, former federal lawmaker Senator Shehu Sani wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"Sad to receive the news of the tragic death of Comrade Abiodun Aremu, who was killed by a hit and run driver yesterday. Aremu was one of the nation’s foremost and most unrelenting students, human rights and labour activist. May his soul rest in peace. Ameen."

Oubi Bouchraya, the representative of the Frente POLISARIO in Switzerland and to the United Nations (UN) and international organisations in Geneva, tweeted:

"I just learnt of the tragic passing away of the renowned Nigerian activist, trade unionist and Secretary of the Joint Action Front, #JAF, — the umbrella body for pro-labour civil society organisations — comrade #Abiodun_Aremu. A true fiend and committed militant to all just causes especially in #Western_Sahara 🇪🇭, #Palestine 🇵🇸 and #Cuba 🇨🇺. At the time we mourn him and condole with his bereaved family, we celebrate his legacy; principled, tireless and vibrant militant and leader. RIP."

In the same vein, Francis Nwapa, the national secretary of Youth Rights Campaign (YRC), tweeted:

"A revolutionary general has fallen. A class fighter and a long standing labour activist.

"Rest in power, Abiodun Aremu."

Omoyele Sowore, former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), mourned.

Sowore, in a post via his Facebook page on Sunday night, October 12, described Aremu as a “revolutionary senior comrade and mentor”.

Sowore said:

"Sad to hear that our revolutionary senior comrade and mentor, Abiodun Aremuu, has passed away.

"We will deeply miss his courage, wisdom, and unwavering commitment to justice and liberation of the African continent.

"May his soul rest in power, and may his legacy continue to inspire the struggle for a freer, fairer, and just world."

Agba Jalingo said on Facebook:

"You have fought some of the hardest and most difficult battles in this country.

"Your socialist ideological clarity is unassailable. You have trained and raised committed cadres who admire you unquantifiably. I am one of them.

"You have faced tanks, tear gas, police and military brutality, incarceration, beatings and humiliation. Yet, you stood tall and resilient as our leader of repute.

"Just yesterday morning, you posted on our group that is organising the Gani Fawehinmi memorial lecture and by evening of the same day, we were told you are dead?

"If anyone ever said it, that it is a hit and run driver that will end this brave soul's journey on this planet, I would have considered it unimaginable. You are simply irreplaceable.

"Comrade Abiodun Aremu, your death is a big blow to our community. May your steps never wean. May your gallant soul find safe passage to eternity."

Ambassador Oladipupo Munirudeen mourned:

"It is without a doubt a black Sunday. Rest on! Abiodun Aremu."

Activist Innocent Chukwuma is dead

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the human rights and activists community was thrown into mourning following the death of Innocent Chukwuma.

Chukwuma, who was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia, died aged 55 in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng