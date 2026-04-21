Zenith Bank Plc has become Nigeria's most valuable bank after crossing N5 trillion market capitalisation

The bank recorded over N1 trillion profit after tax, supported by strong earnings growth

It proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share, bringing the total payout for 2025 to N10 per share

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of experience in business journalism, with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Zenith Bank Plc has become the first Nigerian lender to surpass the N5 trillion market capitalisation mark, reinforcing its position as the country’s most valuable banking group.

The milestone follows a sustained rally in the bank’s shares, supported by strong earnings performance and investor optimism around its planned listing on the London Stock Exchange by 2027.

Investors back Zenith Bank as valuation crosses N5 trillion Photo: Zenith

Source: UGC

Data from the Nigerian Exchange Limited showed Zenith Bank’s shares rose 0.9% to N124 at the close of trading on Wednesday, lifting its market capitalisation to N5.09 trillion from N4.72 trillion.

The bank has since held above the threshold, climbing further to N5.22 trillion with its share price reaching N127 as of Monday, April 20, BusinessDay reports

The development places Zenith ahead of Guaranty Trust Holding Company, which had a market value of N4.75 trillion, although GTCO’s share price remained higher at N129.9. Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc continues to trade at the highest banking stock price, at N169.7 per share.

Strong earnings underpin rally

Zenith’s market surge comes days after the lender reaffirmed its position as Nigeria’s most profitable bank, posting a profit after tax of N1.04 trillion for 2025, slightly higher than N1.03 trillion recorded in 2024.

The performance was driven by robust growth across key income lines. Net interest income rose by 53% to N2.64 trillion, while customer deposits increased to N24.33 trillion from N21.96 trillion.

Loans and advances expanded to N10.45 trillion from N9.96 trillion, reflecting continued credit growth.

Gross earnings climbed to N4.19 trillion, supported by higher interest income and sustained deposit mobilisation.

The bank also undertook measures to strengthen its loan portfolio, a move that slightly impacted profit before tax but improved overall asset quality.

As a result:

Non-performing loans declined

Asset quality improved

Investor confidence remained strong

Zenith Bank’s share surge reflects investor confidence Photo: Bloomberg

Source: Getty Images

Shareholder returns rise

Zenith Bank proposed a final dividend of N8.75 per share, bringing total dividends for 2025 to N10 per share, double the payout recorded in 2024. The lender is expected to distribute about N359 billion to shareholders as part of its final dividend.

Zenith Bank becomes Nigeria's most valuable bank

Legit.ng earlier reported that Zenith Bank Plc has announced the successful acquisition of 100% of the issued share capital of Paramount Bank Kenya Limited, marking its official entry into the East African market.

The transaction, finalised after securing all necessary regulatory approvals from authorities in both Nigeria and Kenya, represents a key milestone in the bank’s regional expansion drive.

The development comes months after the lender dismissed reports in November 2025 suggesting it was planning to acquire the Kenyan bank, making the completed deal a notable turnaround from its earlier position.

Source: Legit.ng