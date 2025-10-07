Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja- The Presidency said it will act after the court verdict on the Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji’s alleged certificate forgery from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Legit.ng recalls that Nnaji has been in certificate forgery scandals since he was first nominated as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July 2023.

Nnaji filed a court case against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, its Registrar, a former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Oguenjiofor Ujam, a professor, and the Senate of the University.

The special adviser to the president on information and strategy, Bayo Onanuga, said the President Tinubu-led federal government will await the court’s verdict before taking any position.

Onanuga stated that the federal government would respect the judicial process as pressure continues to mount on Nnaji to resign over allegations of UNN certificate forgery.

The presidential aide said that commenting on the matter won’t be necessary, as the matter is already before the court.

As reported by Leadership, Onanuga stated this while reacting to the inquiry about Nnaji’s alleged UNN certificate forgery.

“This matter is already in court. We should await the verdict of the court.”

“UNN never issued a me degree certificate.”

Recall that Nnaji finally opened up on his University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) degree certificate.

Nnaji said he has yet to collect his degree certificate from the federal government-owned university.

The minister's statement suggests that he admitted that the degree certificate he presented to the Nigerian Senate during ministerial screening is fake and forged.

