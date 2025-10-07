Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) has been accused of tampering with and manipulating the academic files of the Minister of Science and Technology, Uchenna Nnaji.

Nnaji’s spokesperson, Robert Ngwu, alleged that UNN was playing politics with his principal’s academic records.

Ngwu stated this while speaking on Channels Television’s The Morning Brief on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

“He didn’t ask the institution not to touch his academic records. He said they should not tamper or manipulate because there was information about what we saw online, where things from a personal student’s file were released online. That means somebody is deliberately doing that.

“So we gathered from a good authority that some manipulations were going on. The minister sought the protection of the court they should release his transcript.”

Nnaji’s spokesperson said the Acting VC of UNN is a card-carrying member of the PDP.

According to Ngwu, the acting VC has been putting on a robe as a politician for decades.

“And the minister was jittering because it is a legal politics, and you know how legal politics are.”

Nnaji urges UNN to release academic transcript

Recall that Nnaji sent a crucial message to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) over the alleged certificate forgery.

Nnaji urged the authorities of the federal government-owned university to release his academic transcript.

The minister insisted he graduated from UNN in 1985 with, BSc degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry.

