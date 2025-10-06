Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, is set to publicly respond today to allegations of forging his academic and NYSC certificates

A two-year Premium Times investigation reportedly uncovered that Nnaji’s degree and NYSC discharge certificates were falsified

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka, has allegedly confirmed that no degree certificate was ever issued to the embattled minister

Embattled Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Nnaji, is expected to address the public today following an investigative report by Premium Times that accused him of forging his academic and NYSC certificates.

The minister is scheduled to speak at 2:00 p.m. during a press conference at the Raw Material Research and Development Council in Abuja.

Minister Nnaji faces certificate forgery scandal

The report, published after a detailed two-year investigation, alleged that the documents Mr. Nnaji submitted to President Bola Tinubu and the Nigerian Senate during his ministerial screening in 2023 were fabricated.

According to the publication, both the degree certificate and the NYSC discharge certificate presented by the minister were proven to be fake.

The scandal first surfaced in July 2023 when President Tinubu included Mr. Nnaji among the first batch of 28 ministerial nominees sent to the Senate for confirmation.

Shortly after his nomination, critics began to question his academic background and claimed that he never completed his studies at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Premium Times reported that its findings confirmed those suspicions, stating that the University of Nigeria had no record of issuing him a degree.

The investigation also revealed that the NYSC certificate he presented to government offices, including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the State Security Service, was falsified.

Sources within the ministry said the minister has been under immense pressure since the report was released and that today’s briefing is expected to be his formal response to the allegations.

The press conference is expected to draw significant attention as Nigerians await the minister’s explanation regarding the authenticity of his credentials.

Tinubu’s minister finally confesses

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Minister of Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has admitted that the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), never issued him a degree certificate.

Nnaji filed a court case against the Minister of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, Simon Ortuanya, a professor, its Registrar, a former Acting Vice-Chancellor, Oguenjiofor Ujam, a professor, and the Senate of the University.

As reported by Premium Times, Nnaji made his confession that UNN never issued him any certificate in the court case.

The minister accused UNN officials of refusing to issue him a certificate and, in the process, confirming that he never collected one. Nnaji earlier alleged that he was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry, and “graduated” in 1985

“That even though I am yet to collect my certificate from the 3rd Defendant (UNN), due largely to the non-cooperative attitude of the 3rd–5th Defendants (UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, and Registrar), the 3rd Defendant issued a letter dated 21st December 2023 to People’s Gazette (attention: Samuel Ogundipe) which stated, amongst other things as follows:

‘This is to confirm that Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, with registration number 1981/30725, was admitted in 1981 to study Microbiology/Biochemistry at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Microbiology/Biochemistry, Second Class (Hons.) Lower Division.’”

