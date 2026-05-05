A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to show internet users how a bus passenger saved his son's number on his phone

She captured the bus passenger making a call and zoomed her camera to show the name of the caller on the man's phone

The manner in which the bus passenger saved his son's number sparked reactions on social media and caused some netizens to share how their parents saved their numbers

A lady, known on TikTok as @jhenossywayne, has left internet users in stitches after capturing the way a bus passenger saved his son's phone number.

In a now-viral TikTok video posted on May 4, the lady, who sat behind the bus passenger, filmed him while he was on a call, with his phone screen in clear view as he placed the phone's speaker closer to his ear.

A bus passenger reacts after seeing how a man saved his son's phone number. Photo Credit: @jhenossywayne

Source: TikTok

How bus passenger saved son's phone number

@jhenossywayne zoomed in on the bus passenger's phone to capture how he saved his son's contact. Reacting, the lady wondered why the bus passenger went for a longer name, instead of something shorter.

"Can you just save it as my son 😭… Plus is that not too long," she wrote on TikTok.

From the TikTok video, the bus passenger saved his son's phone number with the name 'My son John Aondoso', all in capital letters.

Mixed reactions have trailed the video.

A lady shares how a man saved his son's phone number. Photo Credit: @jhenossywayne

Source: TikTok

Watch her TikTok video below:

Reactions trail how man saved son's number

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to how the man saved his son's phone number below:

ìvy🍾❤🥂🥰🔥 said:

"My mum saved mine as opay😭😂 cause that's the acc number she sends money to anytime she wants to send me money."

Horpeh❤ said:

"This one better oo at least my son dey there😹 my dad saved my number with my name and our surname(his name) as if I'm not even related to him."

Nanre❣️ said:

"My mama go add the network u dey use with am Dora glo Dora Mtn."

Chioma🥀 said:

"My dad saved my name as Chioma my daughter, I changed it to chommy and this man did not call me for one week i asked him and he said he can't find my number in phone again."

Sophia Sandra said:

"It’s actually good you save people name like that incase of emergency. So that someone can easily know who to call."

@dimma said:

"My father saved mine as "Chidimma Agu" as if I be another person. Must he add the surname too."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a LASU graduate had shared the weird way her father saved her phone number on his phone.

How lady saved lover's phone number trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady was baffled after seeing how a bus passenger saved her lover's phone number.

The incident was captured on video and shared on TikTok, sparking lots of reactions and comments from netizens. De_luxury, a TikTok user who posted the clip, was seated at the back of a public bus when she noticed the passenger in front of her making a call.

As she glanced at the passenger's phone, she observed the contact in question, which was saved with the name "MY GODSENT" in capital letters.

Source: Legit.ng