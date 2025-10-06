A Federal High Court in Abuja has rejected Minister Uche Nnaji’s bid to block the release of his academic records by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka

Justice Hausa Yilwa ruled that while Nnaji had a legitimate interest, his request for an injunction could not be granted

UNN later confirmed that it did not issue Nnaji a certificate, stating he did not complete his studies

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ruled against Uche Nnaji. The Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology had asked the court to stop the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) from releasing his academic records. He filed an ex parte motion marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1909/2025.

The motion also sought to compel UNN to release his academic transcript.

UNN confirms Minister Uche Nnaji did not complete studies, denies issuing graduation certificate.

Justice Hausa Yilwa delivered the ruling on 22 September. The judge reviewed affidavits and written submissions from Nnaji’s legal team. He found that the application was only partly valid.

“I find that the applicant has sufficient interest in the matter, and the application is partly meritorious. Accordingly, prayers 1, 2 and 3 are granted, while prayer 4, which sought an injunction, is declined,” the judge stated.

Justice Yilwa clarified that the approved reliefs did not block lawful actions.

UNN later responded to a media inquiry. In a letter dated 2 October 2025, Vice-Chancellor Prof. Simon Ortuanya addressed the issue. He said the university had no record confirming Nnaji’s graduation.

“From our records, we cannot confirm that Mr Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, the current Minister of Science and Technology, graduated from the University of Nigeria in July 1985.” the letter read.

The university said it did not issue any certificate to Nnaji. It stated that he did not complete his studies. UNN said this matched a previous letter sent to the Public Complaints Commission in May 2025.

In court documents, Nnaji admitted he had not collected his certificate. He said the university had confirmed his graduation in a letter.

Nnaji sued seven parties in the case. These included the Minister of Education and the National Universities Commission. UNN, its Vice-Chancellor, Registrar, and Senate were also named. Former Acting Vice-Chancellor Prof. Oguejiofor Ujam was listed as well.

The case has raised concerns about academic transparency. It also questions the integrity of credentials submitted for public office. The matter remains under public scrutiny.

Justice Yilwa rules against minister's bid to stop release of university transcript in academic records dispute.

Uche Nnaji is Nigeria’s Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, appointed in 2023. He was recently on the spotlight over his academic records from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). Nnaji claimed he graduated in 1985 but had not collected his certificate.

University of Nigeria

The University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), established in 1960, is Nigeria’s first indigenous university. Located in Enugu State, it was founded by Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe with a vision to promote academic excellence and national development.

UNN offers a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across multiple faculties. It is known for its strong emphasis on research, innovation, and leadership training.

The university has produced many notable alumni in politics, science, and the arts. UNN operates campuses in Nsukka, Enugu, and Ituku-Ozalla. It remains one of Nigeria’s most respected institutions for higher learning and academic integrity.

