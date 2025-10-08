Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said Uche Nnaji, Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, should not have been allowed the courtesy of resignation amid the alleged forgery of a certificate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, (UNN)

Legit.ng recalls that Nnaji resigned as minister in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration on Tuesday, October 7, 2025.

Atiku said Nnaji should have been dismissed and prosecuted for deceit and falsification of degree certificate.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said Nnaji’s resignation has showed that Tinubu administration is “an assembly of forgers, impostors, and morally bankrupt individuals masquerading as public servants.”

Atiku stated this via his X handle @atiku on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) chieftain said Tinubu, his cabinet, and the Department of State Services (DSS) must be held accountable.

“What makes this even more embarrassing is that the same Department of State Services (DSS) which screened out Mallam Nasir el-Rufai for alleged “security concerns” is the very agency that cleared this same character, Uche Nnaji. The DSS truly deserves our flowers for this national disgrace. Their failure of due diligence has made Nigeria an object of ridicule before the world and raises the question: how many more of such individuals are occupying sensitive positions in this government?”

He linked Nnaji’s alleged certificate forgery to the controversy surrounding Tinubu’s academic records at the Chicago State University in the United States.

The ADC chieftain called for investigation into the academic and professional credentials of all members of the Federal Executive Council in Tinubu’s administration.

“Tinubu’s personal history of alleged forgery and perjury has effectively institutionalized falsehood in public service. It is, therefore, unsurprising that his ministers and aides have taken after his example by falsifying documents, inflating records, and desecrating the moral foundation of our nation.”

Nigerians react

@Dele93748586

In 1999, under the government, you served as Vice President. The Speaker, Alhaji Salisu Buhari, committed the same offense and was pardoned by your boss. Nobody held Baba OBJ accountable. This contributes to the decay in our educational system.

ben samuel

@flourish007

It all started with Chicago University drama 🤣🤣

Followed by Beta Edugate corruption.

Followed Uche Nnaji certificate scandal which is the most pathetic scam here because this was screened by the Akpabio-led Senate, now. we know that he just went there to "bow n go" .

Many people should be held accountable for this national shame. All within just one cabinet. How many more to come?

@prettycachy

His principal was even scared of his own results to be released. So what do you expect from Nnaji?

This current APC Government has so many skeletons in their cupboard.

@ProphetsSpeak_

When the king’s certificate has more gaps than Pharaoh’s dream interpretation, is it any surprise his servants are handing in “creative” credentials too? 😂

@Smartek2050

The truth is that Tinubu has normalized forgery in Nigerian politics. When the head of state built his empire on questionable certificates, every appointee feels entitled to lie too.

Presidency reacts to Nnaji’s alleged certificate forgery

Recall that the presidency reacted to the certificate forgery allegation against the minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Uche Nnaji.

The minister is alleged to have forged his degree certificate from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

The special adviser to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, has commented on the matter.

UNN accused of Manipulating Nnaji’s academic files

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that Nnaji launched a fresh attack on the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Nnaji’s spokesperson, Robert Ngwu, accused the authorities of the federal government-owned university of manipulating the minister's academic files.

Ngwu alleged that the matter is a "legal politics" as the UNN acting vice chancellor is a card-carrying member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

