The embattled Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has sent a crucial message to the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN)

Nnaji urged the authorities of the federal government-owned university to release his academic transcript

The minister insisted he graduated from UNN in 1985 with, BSc degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The embattled Minister of Innovation, Science and Technology, Uche Geoffrey Nnaji, has pleaded with the authorities of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN), to release his academic transcript in Microbiology/Biochemistry.

Legit.ng recalls that Nnaji has been in certificate forgery scandals since he was first nominated as a minister by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in July 2023.

Nnaji urges UNN stop playing politics with his academic records. Photo credit: @ChiefUcheNnaji

Source: Twitter

Nnaji urged UNN to release his academic transcript without further delay and stop playing further politics with the vital document.

The embattled minister said the federal government-owned university had no right to continue to hold back his academic laurel.

He insisted that he graduated from UNN with a BSc. Degree in Microbiology/Biochemistry with second class honours (lower division) in 1985.

As reported by Vanguard, Nnaji defended himself through his spokesman, Dr. Robert Ngwu, at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday, October 6, 2025.

The minister tendered the graduation brochure with his name as Nnaji Uchenna G and picture, along with other graduates in the 1985 set.

He also presented another letter issued to him by the Registrar, Dr. Mrs. Celine Ngozi Nnebedum, showing he was admitted in 1981 and graduated in 1985.

Nnaji said the name Nnaji Uchenna G, as written in his graduation brochure, and Geoffrey Uchechukwu Nnaji, which the Registrar wrote as the person who graduated in 1985, did not matter, as many Igbo names meant the same thing.

Academic Records: Court rejects Nnaji's bid to block UNN

Recall that the Federal High Court in Abuja rejected Nnaji’s bid to block the release of his academic records by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

Justice Hausa Yilwa ruled that while Nnaji had a legitimate interest, his request for an injunction could not be granted.

UNN later confirmed that it did not issue Nnaji a certificate, stating he did not complete his studies.

Nnaji insists he graduated from UNN in 1985. Photo credit: Uche Nnaji

Source: UGC

Read more stories on alleged certificate forgery:

Presidency reacts to Nnaji’s alleged UNN certificate forgery

In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that the Presidency said it will act after the court verdict on Nnaji’s alleged certificate forgery from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN).

Bayo Onanuga said the President Tinubu-led federal government will await the court’s verdict before taking any position.

Onanuga stated that the federal government would respect the judicial process as pressure continues to mount on Nnaji to resign over allegations of UNN certificate forgery.

Source: Legit.ng