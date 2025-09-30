Former President Goodluck Jonathan, who lost his re-election bid in the 2015 presidential election to the late President Muhammadu, has continued to be called out to seek re-election

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has recently been called on to join the 2027 presidential election race and contest against President Bola Tinubu.

The call is coming from some opposition leaders, particularly the northern bloc of the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), considering the fact that he would not be contesting for a second term in 2031, when power is expected to return to the north.

Jonathan lost his second-term bid in the 2015 presidential election to the late President Muhammadu Buhari and the newly formed All Progressives Congress (APC). His administration was marred by insecurity and economic challenges, even though it was an era of oil boom.

After losing the 2015 election, many political allies urged him to run in the 2019 and 2023 presidential elections, but the former president declined the calls. However, there are reports indicating that Jonathan may be joining the 2027 race.

This is due to the fact that his wife, Patience Jonathan, publicly called on him to drop the ambition and some opposition leaders, including the former governors of Edo and Rivers states, Adams Oshiomhole and Nyesom Wike, urged him to remain an elder statesman.

Oshiomhole and Wike pointed out the fact that those calling on him to join the race against President Tinubu now were the ones who betrayed him when he was in power. So, they wanted him to join the race so that it would be easier for them to return to power as well.

Analyst speaks on Jonathan's re-election

Omotayo Yusuf, a political analyst, in an interview with Legit.ng, shared a similar view with Wike and Oshiomhole, and advised that the former president should not only remain an elder statesman, but should permanently resign from active politics. He said:

"I think it is interesting, considering the fact that since he lost in 2015, he did not seek re-election in 2019, did not seek another election in 2023 and so it will be fascinating if he decides to run in 2027 but if I would answer the question, I would say that he's not likely to run as a major contestant, but he might be the backing some candidates.

"Whether he will do that publicly or play the behind-the-scenes role, time will tell. But at the moment, he seems to be a significant political player in Nigeria's political atmosphere. I don't think that running for the presidency is the next big thing he should do. I probably would even suggest that it would be better for him to be an elder statesman and quit active politics altogether."

Tinubu reacts to Jonathan's return

On Monday, September 29, the presidency also reacted to the call on the former presidency to join the 2027 race. Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said that President Tinubu will gladly welcome the former president to the competition.

However, Onanuga told the former president to prepare for two things ahead. One is the question surrounding how he ran the economy when he was in office, alleging that Jonathan grounded the economy when he was in office between 2010 and 2015. He also added that Jonathan should be prepared for a legal battle concerning his eligibility in the election.

Lawyer speaks on Jonathan's eligibility

However, Binzak Azeez, a lawyer, while speaking with Legit.ng, recalled that the Federal High Court in Abuja held that the former president has the legal standing to contest for president one more time. According to Azeez, the judgment has not been contested in any Court of Appeal. Therefore, Jonathan has the right to contest again until a higher court proves otherwise. He said:

"Unlike the 2019 presidential election, when his eligibility was seriously questionable. There is no longer controversy about his eligibility. The Federal High Court has ruled that the former president is eligible to stand in a presidential election. The judgment which was delivered by Justice Isa Hamma Dashen in suit FHC/YNG/CS/86/2022 is yet to be appealed.

"The question about his eligibility, which recently resurfaced and became a centre of political discourse, is a mere fruitless debate. For now, Jonathan has the legal capacity to vie for the 2027 presidential election unless a superior court says otherwise."

