FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has analysed the chances of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election if former president Goodluck Jonathan contest.

Okwuosa said Jonathan as a former president has gained the trust of the north unlike Obi, who is more popular in the south.

The public administrator added that Jonathan will also enjoy massive support from his region, the south south geo-political zone.

Jonathan’s support in the south south will also weaken Obi’s support base.

He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.

“If Jonathan contests, the north would vote massively for him.

“Peter Obi may get more support in the south, but should forget the north.

“Jonathan is from the Southsouth, also, have been president, trusted by the north.”

Alleged fear of an Igbo man ruling Nigeria

Okwuosa said the allege fear of an igbo man becoming Nigeria’s president will also work against Obi should Jonathan join the 2027 presidential race.

The political analyst said the north will pitch their tent with Jonathan than the former Anambra state governor.

“The fear of an Igbo ruling Nigeria, especially, the resentment occasioned by the civil war, may come to mind, prompting the north to pitch tent with an already trusted South southerner.”

“Jonathan will contest 2027 election”

Recall that the former Minister of Information and Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, predicted a victory for Jonathan in the 2027 election.

Professor Gana said he could confirm that Jonathan would contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in two years' time.

The former state minister gave his views on why Jonathan would defeat the current president and other leadership candidates in 2027.

