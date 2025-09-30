2027 Election: What Will Happen To Peter Obi If Jonathan Contests, Political Analyst Explains
- A political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has explained what will happen to Peter Obi's presidential ambition if Goodluck Jonathan contest in 2027
- Okwuosa examined the chances of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate if Jonathan is on the same ballot
- Legit.ng reports that the former president has been called to contest for the 2027 election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu
Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues
FCT, Abuja - A political analyst, Donald Okwuosa, has analysed the chances of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, in the 2027 election if former president Goodluck Jonathan contest.
Okwuosa said Jonathan as a former president has gained the trust of the north unlike Obi, who is more popular in the south.
The public administrator added that Jonathan will also enjoy massive support from his region, the south south geo-political zone.
Jonathan’s support in the south south will also weaken Obi’s support base.
He stated this during an exclusive chat with Legit.ng on Tuesday, September 30, 2025.
“If Jonathan contests, the north would vote massively for him.
“Peter Obi may get more support in the south, but should forget the north.
“Jonathan is from the Southsouth, also, have been president, trusted by the north.”
Alleged fear of an Igbo man ruling Nigeria
Okwuosa said the allege fear of an igbo man becoming Nigeria’s president will also work against Obi should Jonathan join the 2027 presidential race.
The political analyst said the north will pitch their tent with Jonathan than the former Anambra state governor.
“The fear of an Igbo ruling Nigeria, especially, the resentment occasioned by the civil war, may come to mind, prompting the north to pitch tent with an already trusted South southerner.”
“Jonathan will contest 2027 election”
Recall that the former Minister of Information and Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, predicted a victory for Jonathan in the 2027 election.
Professor Gana said he could confirm that Jonathan would contest against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in two years' time.
The former state minister gave his views on why Jonathan would defeat the current president and other leadership candidates in 2027.
Tinubu welcomes Jonathan to 2027 presidential race
In a previous story, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu reacted to the call on Jonathan to join the 2027 presidential race.
Bayo Onanuga, the spokesperson to the president, said that Tinubu will gladly welcome Jonathan should he join the 2027 election contest.
The presidency also noted that the former president has the legal right to contest, but he should be prepared to contest his legality in court and be ready to answer questions on how he ran the country during his first time.
Adekunle Dada (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Adekunle Dada is a trained journalist with over 8 years of working experience. He is also a Politics/Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a B.Sc. in Mass Communication from Lagos State University, Ojo. Adekunle previously worked at PM News, The Sun, and Within Nigeria, where he expressed his journalistic skills with well-researched articles and features. In 2024, Adekunle obtained a certificate in advanced digital reporting from the Google News Initiative. He can be reached via adekunle.dada@corp.legit.ng.