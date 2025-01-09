Former Ekiti state governor Ayodele Fayose, a PDP chieftain, has commended Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his performance, particularly in transforming the state

Fayose, while reiterating his PDP membership, praised Sanwo-Olu’s leadership and compared him to Ekiti Governor Biodun Oyebanji

Amid the moves by the PDP to expel him from the party, Fayose vows to support Oyebanji’s re-election

Ayo Fayose, former governor of Ekiti state, said Lagos State governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has proved the projections of stakeholders in the nation’s economic nerve centre wrong with his performance.

Fayose hails Lagos gov

Fayose made this assertion on Wednesday, January 8, during the Commissioning of Ikeja GRA Network of Roads in the state capital.

Fayose, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), resident in the Ikeja GRA, applauded the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration in Lagos for elevating the state capital to the same status as the highbrow Ikoyi area.

“This place is now our own Ikoyi…You and your deputy have turned GRA to Ikoyi GRA,” Fayose said.

2026: Fayose speaks on APC membership, vows to support Oyebanji

Speaking further, the ex-Ekiti governor also said though a member of the PDP, he would support the incumbent governor of Ekiti, Biodun Oyebanji, of the APC, for re-election in 2026, Channels TV reported.

Fayose said;

“I am one Nigerian who will not say what I don’t mean even if they will kill me. I will say it. I am not a member of APC, let me put that on record again. I am not a member of APC and I will never be a member but I will not shy away from the fact that what is good is good.

“When the news of your nomination came about six years ago, (there were) so many reservations but you have proved the bookmakers wrong including myself. All the bookmakers, you have proved us wrong that it is not the colour of the pack but what is right inside that thing. You are a different breed of politician.

“You brought everybody together like my governor in Ekiti, Oyebanji, brought everybody together. I always tell people who care to listen, I am a PDP member but I will support Oyebanji in the next election. It is not about politics, it is who Oyebanji is.”

PDP moves to expel Fayose

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Ekiti chapter of the PDP recommended that Fayose be expelled for allegedly acting against the party’s interests in the state.

The state PDP caretaker chairman, Dare Adeleke, explained that the recommendation for Fayose’s expulsion was part of the submissions made to the Tom Ikimi-led disciplinary panel and the Olagunsoye Oyinlola reconciliation committee.

