Three people have died in a crash involving a Lexus jeep and a motorcycle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun state

Eight adult men were reportedly involved in the accident, which occurred around the Oniworo area at about 1:04 p.m.

FRSC has, however, attributed the crash to overspeeding and a burst tyre while clearing the road for traffic flow

Three people have lost their lives, and one person was injured after a crash involving a Lexus jeep and a motorcycle on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

3 die in a tragic Lagos-Ibadan expressway crash involving a jeep and motorcycle, FRSC confirms details. Photo: FRSCNigeria

Source: Twitter

The accident happened on Sunday afternoon, May 3, around 1:04 p.m., in the Oniworo area. According to the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun state, eight adult men were involved in the crash.

The vehicles, as stated by the News Agency of Nigeria, included a blue Lexus jeep with registration number GGE 18 JV and a black Boxer motorcycle that had no registration number.

An FRSC spokesperson said three victims died on the spot, while another person suffered injuries. The bodies of those who died were taken to a morgue in Opara, while the injured victim was rushed to a hospital in Ogere for treatment.

The agency, however, blamed the crash on overspeeding and a burst tyre.

Officials also confirmed that the road has been cleared to allow free movement of traffic, while the damaged vehicles were moved to a police station for further investigation.

The FRSC expressed sympathy to the families of the victims and advised drivers to obey speed limits and check their tyres before travelling.

UK returnee dies in Lagos-Ibadan crash

In a related development, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian woman who recently returned from the United Kingdom died in a fatal road crash along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway while travelling to a wedding in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

One survivor battles for life after deadly crash kills three on Lagos-Ibadan expressway. Photo: FRSC

Source: Facebook

The state Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Agency said the accident involved a Toyota Camry and a truck around 6 p.m. on March 23, 2026, which left one passenger dead and two others injured.

Officials added that the victims were en route to a wedding ceremony when the crash occurred. The deceased was deposited at a hospital morgue, while the injured were receiving treatment in nearby medical facilities.

Five family members die in Yobe crash

Previously, Legit.ng reported that five members of the same family lost their lives in a fatal road accident along the Damaturu–Maiduguri highway in Yobe State on March 25.

The victims, all from Potiskum LGA, were travelling when the crash occurred, while three other passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the General Hospital in Damaturu for treatment.

ECWA church leaders die in Bauchi crash

Legit.ng had earlier disclosed that three members of the Evangelical Church Winning All (ECWA) died in a tragic road accident in Bauchi state while returning from an evangelistic outreach mission in Taraba State.

The victims, including former ECWA Women Fellowship leader Deborah Bonat, were among 14 passengers travelling in a bus that crashed near the Lariski area.

Source: Legit.ng