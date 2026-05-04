Nigerian actress Eniola Badmus had the internet buzzing as she proposed a fight between herself and Funke Akindele

This came shortly after Nigerian streamer Carter Efe defeated singer Portable in a high-profile celebrity boxing match

The movie star went on to call for sponsors as she hinted at how prepared she was to face her colleague in the ring

Popular Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has sparked reactions online after openly challenging her colleague and friend Funke Akindele to a celebrity boxing fight.

Her bold call-out comes on the heels of a popular bout between Nigerian streamer Carter Efe and Portable.

Eniola Badmus seeks sponsorship from E-Money and Soso Soberekon as she challenges Funke Akindele to a boxing match. Credit: @funkejenifaakindele, @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng reported that Carter Efe emerged victorious in the match with a ₦50 million prize.

The celebrations didn’t stop there, as socialite E-Money gifted him an additional ₦50 million, while talent manager Soso Soberekon gave ₦40 million earlier to each of the fighters before the contest.

Riding on the momentum of the spectacle, Badmus took to social media to throw down her challenge.

She urged Akindele to get ready for the fight and called on E-Money and Soberekon to sponsor the proposed showdown.

She wrote on her Instagram page:

“Funke Akindele, let’s get on the boxing ring. It’s about time. Soso, E-Money, let’s get to it. No time. Money has to be made.”

See her Instagram post below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Eniola Badmus reacted to the drama between Nollywood stars Funke Akindele and Toyin Abraham.

The tension began after Funke Akindele snubbed Toyin Abraham at Iyabo Ojo’s movie premiere in March 2026.

Since then, fans have been quick to pick sides, fueling heated debates online. Many expected Eniola Badmus, who maintains cordial relationships with both actresses, to openly declare her loyalty.

Instead, Eniola has chosen a middle ground, keeping things civil but occasionally dropping comments that netizens interpret as subtle shade. Her latest response, however, has gone viral for its bluntness.

After she shared a post from the premiere, one curious follower asked:

"Sister Eniola sha watyin sister Funke do Shay he good?”

Eniola’s reply took many by surprise:

"Ask your papa.”

The sharp comeback immediately sparked reactions across social media, with fans divided over whether it was a playful clapback or a savage dismissal. While some praised her for refusing to be dragged into the feud, others accused her of throwing shade under the guise of neutrality.

After Carter Efe defeats Portable, Eniola Badmus dares Funke Akindele to a celebrity boxing match. Credit: @eniolabadmus

Source: Instagram

Reactions as Eniola Badmus challenges Funke Akindele

The post has since generated buzz online, with fans speculating whether Akindele will accept the challenge.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

aphrodite_way said:

"Even if na 3am,anywhere dem wan beat Enny,make una wake me up😌🤣team @funkejenifaakindele help me beat the gurl well🤓bcos me I no fit beat am even in 600yrs 😩nothing go happen,we go go house go settle am🤣 @eniola_badmus."

ololadeabuta_gracias

"😂😂 Ore mii Badoskyyyyyyy 😂😂 I go stand gidigba for your back on that day 😂😂 because we must share that money together."

officialyetundebakare said:

"Haaaaa hmmmmm make heart attack no k*ll me before match end 😂😂😂."

amalazone said:

"@eniola_badmus @funkejenifaakindele Before you start your boxing fight remember to eat ooo, naa me go supply Amala and plenty cold water for that day."

bosealaoo said:

"😂😂😂😂😂😂 abeg Badosky leave my sister alone o 😂😂😂😂, but my money is on my badosky sorry my lafunky 😂😂😂 leggoooo."

Reason for Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham's fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that in December 2025, during the cinema run of their films Oversabi Aunty and Behind The Scenes, Toyin Abraham accused Funke Akindele and her team of sabotaging her movie.

In a viral clip, Toyin alleged that Funke’s camp paid individuals to falsely claim that Oversabi Aunty was sold out, while continuing to promote Behind The Scenes.

She further claimed that cinemas deliberately scheduled her film at unfavourable early morning slots during the festive season, while Funke’s movie enjoyed prime screening times throughout the day.

Proofreading by Funmilayo Aremu, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng