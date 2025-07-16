Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has announced his resignation from the PDP ahead of the 2027 general election

Atiku's resignation letter from the PDP was dated Monday, July 14 and was submitted to the party's Jada 1 Ward chairman in the Jada local government area of the state

The former vice president's resignation came after his coalition movement adopted the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 general election

Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has announced his resignation from the leading opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), stating that his decision was influenced by irreconcilable differences and a divergence from the founding principles of the party.

The former president announced his defection in a letter dated Monday, July 14, 2025 and addressed to the chairman of Jada 1 Ward in Jada local government area of Adamawa State. In the letter, Atiku said his resignation from the PDP was with immediate effect.

Atiku Abubakar resigns from the PDP Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku thanks PDP

Atiku, a founding member of the PDP, expressed gratitude for the opportunities he received during his time in the party, including serving two full terms as Vice President from 1999 to 2007 and running for president twice. However, he believes the party's current trajectory has deviated from its core values and vision, making his resignation necessary.

The letter, acknowledged and stamped "received" by the PDP ward office, marks a significant moment in Nigeria's political landscape. Atiku's departure is likely to intensify speculation about his next political move ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Atiku's decision comes after he championed the coalition that recently adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) with other notable politicians, including Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai, David Mark, Rotimi Amaechi, and Rauf Aregbesola. This development suggests that Atiku may be exploring the ADC platform in the 2027 elections.

Atiku Abubakar dumps PDP Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku's resignation letter from the PDP

In his letter, Atiku wished the PDP and its leadership all the best in the future, thanking them for the opportunities and support he received during his time in the party. The exact details of Atiku's future plans remain unclear, but his resignation from the PDP is expected to have significant implications for Nigeria's political landscape.

The former vice president has indicated interest in running in the 2027 presidential election. Aside from Atiku, Peter Obi and Rotimi Amaechi have also shown interest in the party's presidential ticket. Both Obi and Amaechi are also advocating that the party's ticket should be zoned to the south, while they promised to be a one-term president.

See the former vice president's resignation letter here:

Peter Obi says he remains in Labour Party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, has explained that he would not be leaving the party, despite joining the coalition.

Obi maintained that he has been serious with his presidential ambition and that he will be joining the 2027 presidential race.

The Labour Party chieftain disclosed that he and other National Assembly members in the party are also in the coalition movement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng