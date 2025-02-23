Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 7 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

Osogbo, Osun State - Governor Ademola Adeleke, has directed the newly elected local government chairmen and councillors to stay away from their respective secretariats.

Governor Adeleke said this is to prevent clashes with those allegedly occupying the offices illegally.

Newly elected Osun LG chairmen and councillors told to stay away from secretariats. Photo credit: Ademola Adeleke

Source: Twitter

As reported by The Nation, Adeleke stated this while speaking at the swearing-in ceremony held at Government House, Oke-Fia, Osogbo, on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

The governor urged the newly elected local government officials to focus on delivering good governance in line with the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) manifesto.

Adeleke instructed the newly elected LG officials to refrain from entering the council secretariats until the judiciary resolves the situation.

He emphasised patience and strict adherence to legal procedures.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng