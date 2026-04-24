A science student scored an outstanding result in his 2026 UTME, achieving 98 in 3 core subjects of his JAMB examination

Adeiza Ismail Bashir's school shared his near-perfect result on social media, celebrating his exceptional academic performance

The post has caught the attention of social media users, with many Nigerians praising his achievement and congratulating him

An exceptionally brilliant student has drawn attention on social media after reportedly scoring 98 in three subjects during the 2026 Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) examinations.

The student, identified as Adeiza Ismail Bashir, gained recognition after his school took to social media to celebrate his outstanding academic performance in the 2026 UTME.

A Nigerian student earns an excellent result in 2026 JAMB. Photo credit: nticedung/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

JAMB: School post student's 2026 UTME result

The science student sat for English, Mathematics, Chemistry, and Physics examinations. Out of the four subjects, he scored 98 in 3 of the subjects.

Adeiza Ismail achieved a total score of 365 out of 400 in the computer-based test conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

A Facebook post by the school celebrating his performance quickly went viral, with many Nigerians hailing the feat as exceptional in a year when several candidates have shared high scores in individual subjects.

Details of the Result

According to the school's announcement, Adeiza recorded:

98 in Mathematics

98 in Physics

98 in Chemistry

71 in English

This near-perfect performance in the core science subjects contributed significantly to his aggregate score of 365. The school described it as "smashing the 2026 UTME" and proof that "excellence is the only standard."

A Nigerian student gets celebrated for scoring 365 in his 2026 UTME. Photo credit: nticedung/Instagram

Source: Instagram

Celebrating his unique feat, the school said:

"Huge congratulations to Adeiza Ismail Bashir for smashing the 2026 UTME with a phenomenal score of 365! 🥳

With an incredible 98 in Math, Physics, and Chemistry, he’s proving that excellence is the only standard. The future is bright!🔥🔥"

See the social media post below:

Reactions as student excels in JAMB exam

Legit.ng compiled some reactions on the school's social media post. Some of the comments are below.

dfw_emzee said:

"The Ebiras are smart and intelligent people... just ask around 👏👏❤️ Congratulations Adeiza."

zulai_collections said:

"Congratulations Adeiza. We the Ebira's are so proud of you."

emm_jayyy55 said:

"Congratulations. He is my cousin."

kamaluddeens_oasis said:

"A warm welcome to Nile University of Abuja in advance! Come join us at Nile University of Nigeria, Abuja."

nurudeenisamuhammad2025 said:

"Well done KAD for life. But school too play some part oooooo."

fabriques_and_more said:

"NTIC!!! 🔥🙌❤️😍 "The right environment for learning" for a reason!!! CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 👏🏾 to the student, his parents and the school."

Student who feared JAMB score shares result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian student who was scared about getting a poor result has shared an impressive performance in the 2026 UTME.

A screenshot showed the candidate, identified as Jason Eromosele, scoring 74 in English, 85 in Mathematics, 81 in Physics, and 89 in Chemistry, bringing the total aggregate to 329.

The post quickly gained attention, with many social media users relating to the anxiety that often follows major examinations.

Source: Legit.ng