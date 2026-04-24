TG Omori recounted a terrifying moment when traffic thugs blocked his luxury G-Wagon during a medical emergency

The director revealed he has now purchased a small Hyundai for his daily runs to avoid the constant harassment from area boys on the road

Omori joined a list of Nigerian celebrities who are speaking out against the increasing boldness of street thugs who target expensive vehicles in traffic

Nigerian music video director ThankGod Omori Jesam, widely known as TG Omori, has shared a personal experience that pushed him to switch from luxury cars to a smaller vehicle for daily movement in Lagos.

The cinematographer disclosed that repeated harassment by traffic thugs influenced his decision, despite owning expensive automobiles.

TG Omori says traffic thugs blocked his luxury G-Wagon during a medical emergency. Photos: TG Omori.

Source: Twitter

Taking to social media, TG Omori explained that the encounters became frequent and uncomfortable, eventually forcing him to seek what he described as peace on Lagos roads.

According to the director, he had to park his luxury cars and purchase a smaller Hyundai to avoid unnecessary attention.

“These traffic thugs really bullied me to park my cars and buy a small Hyundai to find peace on these Lagos roads,” he wrote.

TG Omori also recounted a particularly troubling incident that occurred while he was rushing to the hospital.

He revealed that he was seated in the back of his G-Wagon when some individuals allegedly blocked the vehicle and pursued it in traffic.

“One time I was rushing to the hospital for an emergency, back seat in my Gwagon, this n*ggas blocked my car, chased it down traffic till I had to make a transfer,” he wrote.

The director suggested that the situation left him with no option but to comply in order to continue his journey.

Read his post here:

Reactions trail TG Omori's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@omnilailo stated:

"Make una dey encourage the bad behavior dey go and later una go start to dey yab Lagos. Instead make you record dem go report for police station, make all of una continue with the madness dey go!"

@Tr1ppleXX wrote:

"Lagos is the only place where beggars feel so entitled to people's money and are always ready to destroy your motorcycle any day you didn't give them money"

@Effiom__jr shared:

"If you can’t even move freely in an emergency… then insecurity has already won in that space. That’s the real issue here."

@PetroseBenedict noted:

"Thuggery is becoming something else in this country. They act like they own the streets and yet our security agencies aren’t doing nada about it"

@_swift_rio noted:

"If you had found a way reach out to police IG and report to him, you would’ve done your part in stopping them, all these stories wey u come dey tell us what good will it do now, huh?"

TG Omori says he purchased a small Hyundai for his daily runs to avoid the constant harassment. Photo: TG Omori.

Source: Twitter

TG Omori reflects on life

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that TG Omori reflected on life and freedom while recovering from a kidney transplant.

Omori's brother donated a kidney to him in August 2024. In a post, he stated that there’s no true freedom in life.

Source: Legit.ng