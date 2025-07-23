Prophet Abel Tamunominabo Boma said Peter Gregory Obi may not become president in 2027

The new prophecy, he said, highlights a stunning spiritual insight into the political future of the country

Obi is part of the emerging opposition coalition aimed at challenging President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 election, Prophet Abel Boma has said Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, may not win the next poll.

The cleric spoke in a video published on his known YouTube page on Saturday, July 19. The message was seen by Legit.ng.

Peter Obi's fate in 2027 election

In his new prophecy, Pastor Boma stated that Obi, if successful in his presidential bid, will establish a diplomatic approach against the church.

He said:

"The number one thing that Peter Obi is going to do if he becomes the president, which we know is somehow doubtful, is that he is going to create a diplomacy (sic) against the church. That's number one.

"Number two, he is not going to look at the economy; he will mostly look at the education sector, which is good, very nice. And number three, there are some things he will do in the northern community which will trigger anger.

"So, I can tell you ten things that will happen if the president's crown goes to Peter Obi. But there is only one thing that the spirit of God is not happy with, and it is the choice of Obi against the kingdom of God. We need to pray against that."

Prophet Abel Boma's full video can be watched below:

'Obi destined to be president' - Iginla

Meanwhile, while Prophet Boma is uncertain about Obi's presidential chances, Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champion Royal Assembly advised the former Anambra state governor not to accept a secondary role in any emerging political alliance ahead of the 2027 election.

Speaking recently during a live church service, Iginla said the coalition of opposition parties must not come at the cost of Obi’s political standing. He warned that accepting a deputy role would weaken Obi’s influence and diminish the value of the political support he currently commands.

Iginla said:

“The new coalition that we are doing — don’t go for a second-class citizen. If they give you number one, then you are prepared. If they give you a second-class citizen, don’t lose your political assets. Don’t fall into a trap.”

He urged Obi to remain cautious and to retain his position rather than make short-term compromises.

“It is better that you wait patiently with your political capital and assets for a time that permits you to breathe properly than to sell your birthright to Jacob."

Boma speaks on next president of Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Prophet Boma said that although most Gen Zers yearn for a new leader, President Bola Tinubu's successor "will not change the country".

The cleric stated that former President Olusegun Obasanjo has a "hidden influence" in Nigeria's political future.

