Peter Obi has been warned against accepting anything less than the presidential slot from the coalition movement

Prophet Joshua Iginla, in a recent prophetic revelation, maintained that Obi's accepting the vice presidential slot was against his destiny

Iginla stated that Obi would be making a political misstep should he accept anything less than the presidency in the newly formed coalition

Prophet Joshua Iginla of the Champions Royal Assembly, who correctly predicted the victory of President Bola Tinubu in the 2023 election, has warned Peter Obi against accepting anything less than the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

ADC, the political party, which was recently adopted by the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition movement, constituted many political bigwigs, including Obi and Rotimi Amaechi, who have expressed interest in running in the 2027 presidential race.

Prophet Joshua Iginla explains why Peter Obi should not accept the vice presidential slot Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Prophet Iginla speaks on coalition

Speaking on the development in the Nigerian political scene, Prophet Iginla warned that any arrangement that would not earn Obi the party's presidential ticket in the 2027 election would be a political misstep.

In a video shared on the church's YouTube page on Monday, July 7, the cleric maintained that the coalition movement was strategic but disclosed that it posed both political and spiritual risks for the former governor of Anambra State.

He said it was revealed to him that Obi's accepting the vice presidential slot would affect his long-term presidential ambition. He said:

"Prophetically, if Peter Obi is not at the forefront of this coalition, it will be inconsequential. If he becomes a second-class citizen, it’s a waste of his political capital.”

Prophet Joshua Iginla has warned Peter Obi in the coalition Photo Credit: @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Why coalition must identify Obi's values, Iginla

The cleric insisted that the coalition must identify with the values of Obi and place the Labour Party chieftain at the front so that it can succeed in the 2027 presidential election. He then warned the former presidential candidate that it would be better for him to wait rather than being the number two. He said: You don’t empower a general by taking away his army.”

Prophet Iginla maintained that the political journey of Peter Obi was a divine work, adding that where he is today was not by human support but a spiritual arrangement. He added that if Obi accepted any role aside from the presidency would be a deviation from his destiny.

Iginla's prophecy came days after Peter Obi expressed his readiness to govern for a four-year, single-term, becoming the second leader in the coalition movement after former Rivers Governor Rotimi Amaechi, who had made the same vow.

Watch the video of the cleric here:

Primate Ayodele warns Tinubu of imminent APC crisis

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been warned of the imminent crisis in his ruling party, APC, which may affect his second-term ambition.

Primate Elijah Ayodele made the proclamation in a latest prophetic revelation about the 2027 general election.

According to the cleric, the real problem in the ruling party will start after conducting its national convention.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng