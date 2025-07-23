President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has unveiled Mohammed Yusuf as his nominee for the position of commissioner at the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC)

Legit.ng gathered that the development followed initial nominee Prof. Fatima Alkali's failure to appear for senate confirmation

The replacement was announced in a letter addressed to Senate President Godswill Akpabio and read during plenary on Wednesday, July 23

FCT, Abuja - As he pursues his administration's 'Renewed Hope' agenda, President Bola Tinubu has reportedly approved the appointment of Professor Yusuf Muhammad Yusuf as a commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission (NLRC).

As reported on Wednesday, July 23, by The Cable, President Tinubu nominated Yusuf as a commissioner of the NLRC following the alleged rejection of an earlier offer by Prof. Fatima Alkali.

Senate to screen Yusuf for NLRC

Guardian also noted the development.

President Tinubu’s request was said to have been made in line with Section 21 of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act, 2022.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio read President Tinubu’s letter during plenary, officially notifying federal lawmakers of the replacement and requesting speedy confirmation of the new nominee.

The letter read:

“I write to request the confirmation of the appointment of the commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission in accordance with the provisions of section 2(1) of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission Act 2022.

“I’m pleased to present for confirmation by the senate the appointment of Professor Yusuf Muhammad Yusuf as commissioner of the Nigerian Law Reform Commission.”

Furthermore, Tinubu explained that Yusuf was nominated to replace Alkali, who did not appear for screening and confirmation after her nomination in June.

Tinubu gives appointment to Babangida’s son

Last week, President Tinubu approved the appointment of Muhammad Babangida, son of former military President Ibrahim Babangida, as the chairman of the Bank of Agriculture.

The appointment was part of a fresh round of leadership changes across several federal institutions, with eight other individuals also named to head or chair key government agencies.

Others appointed by the president are Sanusi Garba Rikiji as the director-general of the Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations (NOTN); Tomi Somefun as the managing director of the National Hydro-Electric Power Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC); and Abdulmumini Aminu-Zaria as the executive director of the Nigerian Integrated Water Resources Management Commission (NIWRMC).

Also not left out are Lydia Kalat Musa (Kaduna state) chairman, Oil and Gas Free Zone Authority (OGFZA); Jamilu Wada Aliyu (Kano state) chairman, National Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC); and Yahuza Ado Inuwa (Kano state), chairman of the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON).

Alfred Abah gets civil service mandate

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu approved the appointment of Alfred Abah as senior special assistant (SSA) on civil service matters.

According to a statement by Eno Olotu, the spokesperson of the head of civil service of the federation, Abah is a retired director of the federal civil service.

The statement noted that the head of service of the federation (HoSF), Didi Walson-Jack, thanked President Tinubu for the appointment.

