President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with key members of his fiscal and economic management team at the State House, Abuja

The CBN governor, three ministers, and FIRS boss, Zacch Adedeji, attended the private meeting

Amid economic hardship, Tinubu appears determined to achieve his 'Renewed Hope' agenda, which his administration calls 'a transformative policy thrust'

FCT, Abuja - Amid his pursuit of the 'Renewed Hope' agenda, President Bola Tinubu met with the finance and economic team on Tuesday, July 22, as they prepare for the upcoming tax reforms.

As reported by This Day, President Tinubu engaged in a crucial closed-door meeting with major economic and financial authorities at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Arise News also noted the development.

Present at the meeting were: minister of finance and coordinating minister for the economy, Wale Edun; minister of budget and economic planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; minister of state for petroleum (gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo; governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Yemi Cardoso; and Zacch Adedeji, the chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS).

Tinubu's govt assesses Nigeria's economy

Although the agenda of the meeting was not made public, the CBN governor is expected to brief the president on updates from the apex bank on the country’s monetary and fiscal policy outlook, amid ongoing efforts to stabilise the naira and control inflation.

FIRS boss, Adedeji, on his part, is expected to brief President Tinubu on the roadmap for the implementation of the four new tax laws recently signed by the Nigerian leader, which are scheduled to come into effect from January 2026.

In the same vein, Messrs Edun and Bagudu would present reports on macro-economic indicators, budget implementation status, and projections for the second half of the year.

The meeting was held amid continued scrutiny of the administration’s economic reforms, revenue mobilisation strategies, and efforts to attract investment into the oil and gas sector.

Importance of fiscal, economic team

Legit.ng reports that a fiscal and economic management team is crucial for a country's prosperity.

This team plays a vital role in shaping a country's economic trajectory by formulating and implementing sound fiscal policies, managing public finances, and ensuring overall economic stability.

A competent and well-functioning fiscal and economic management team is essential for navigating the complexities of a modern economy, ensuring stability, promoting growth, and achieving broader social and economic objectives.

