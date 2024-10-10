Esther Walson-Jack, the head of the civil service of the federation (HoSF) has reacted to the appointment of Alfred Abah as the senior special assistant to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on civil service matters

Walson-Jack highlighted that Abah’s appointment is a historic milestone, as it is the first time such a position has been created within the federal civil service

The HoSF stated that Tinubu's decision reflects the president's administration’s commitment to advancing "ongoing reform efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service"

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public affairs and governance.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointment of Alfred Abah as a senior special assistant (SSA) on civil service matters.

According to a statement in Abuja by Eno Olotu, the spokesperson of the head of civil service of the federation, Abah is a retired director of the federal civil service.

Tinubu appoints Alfred Abah as SSA on civil service matters. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

HoSF Walson-Jack reacts as Abah's appointment

The statement, on Wednesday, October 9, noted that the head of service of the federation (HoSF), Didi Walson-Jack, thanked President Tinubu for the appointment.

According to The Punch, Walson-Jack described Abah’s appointment is "a historic milestone", marking the first time such a position has been created within the Nigerian civil service.

The statement partly reads:

“She (Walson-Jack) emphasised that this strategic decision reflects the administration’s commitment to advancing ongoing reform efforts aimed at enhancing the efficiency and effectiveness of the civil service.

“Alfred Abah brings with him a wealth of experience, deep expertise, and a solid reputation for integrity and professionalism.

"With over three decades of dedicated service in various key roles across the public sector, his track record speaks to his capability in driving reforms and fostering organisational excellence."

Source: Legit.ng