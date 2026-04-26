Nigerian actor Jim Iyke had the internet buzzing after he spoke about his romantic life

In a lively interview with BBC, the much-loved star spoke about some defining moments in his life

However, what caught the attention of many online was how he described his relationship status

Nollywood actor Jim Iyke has stirred conversations online after he revealed details of his current relationship status.

According to the veteran actor, it was “complicated” at the moment

Jim Iyke finally speaks on his love life, fans can’t keep calm. Credit: @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

In a recent interview with the BBC, Jim Iyke hinted that he is “between married and single.” When pressed to explain further, Iyke simply added, “Figure it out.”

The actor also reflected on personal milestones and described the birth of his son, Harvis Ike, as the best experience of his life.

He also noted that the death of his mother remains one of the saddest moments of his life.

Iyke was previously married to Lithuanian lawyer Dana Kinduryte, with whom he shares his son, Harvis Chidubem Ike, born in 2015.

However, their marriage ended following the death of his mother. Iyke admitted that his grief at the time led him to abandon his role as a husband.

Despite the separation, reports suggest that the couple parted ways amicably. His candid remarks about his relationship status have since sparked widespread reactions across social media, with fans debating what his statement truly means.

See his video below:

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iyke sparked conversations online after sharing a bold message directed at men.

In a post on his Instagram story, the actor cautioned men about relationships that constantly demand money. He stated:

“If it costs you money every time you see her, that’s prostitutiion, not a relationship.”

Jim Iyke went further to advise men who are focused on building an empire to be intentional about their choice of partner.

According to him, such men should either remain single or choose a supportive partner, “a Queen”, rather than someone he described as “a clown seeking attention from the entire village.”

The actor’s cryptic message quickly triggered mixed reactions across social media, with many debating his perspective on relationships and financial responsibility.

Although Iyke is known for keeping his personal life private, he revealed in 2023 that he had been married twice, both marriages ending in failure. He also disclosed that he is a father of three children.

At the time, he explained that his unpredictable and strategic nature was why the media and the public were unaware of his marriages, their collapse, and his children.

Netizens react to Jim Iyke's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

justinajay_official said:

"He still got the eyes 👀 and lips 😍😍😍."

just_ziyat said:

"Action always ke,since when?😂😂😂."

choice_sugar said:

"I love this man oo, he made my childhood memories and you he still hot 🔥."

jesus_beiibyy25 said:

"Jim iyke pls come back to the movie screen 😍."

nahhkc_ said:

"I can't believe Jim iyke will choose @k8henshaw as the best actress ever worked with, was expecting to hear Rita Dominic."

taz_jojo_ said:

"Jim is always straight .....🙌."

stellamarrisofficial said:

"His love for😍😍😍 anty kate eh, on God. I too like he steeze, very demure and composed.🔥🔥."

princesss_jubilee said:

"President of Nollywood Badboys😂😂😂 Dem no dey troll am Oh 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣."

lynda_lydia.c said:

"Sir James Ikechukwu (Jim Iyke)😍 I forgot his surname, Enugwu-Agidi Man under Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State. We are from the same hometown but different village in it😂."

ugobirita said:

"Interviewer:married or single? Jim Iyke:marringle 😂."

elchrisem said:

"No little ones in my life just yet, but I know when the time comes, it'll be pure joy. Bringing a child into this world must be an incredible feeling."

Nollywood star Jim Iyke reveals surprising relationship details. Credit: @jimiyke

Source: Instagram

Jim Iyke, Gideon Okeke in online battle

Legit.ng earlier reported Nigerian online users shared their thoughts on a new post by Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke regarding his colleague, Jim Iyke

Jim had wished his friend, Kate Henshaw, a happy birthday in the most unusual way. While many found it insulting, others understood his 'sarcasm.'

Nonetheless, this did not sit well with Gideon, who begrudgingly blasted Jim Iyke via a fresh post. He cited his 'arrogance' and 'narcissistic' attitude for posting such a message about Kate Henshaw.

Source: Legit.ng