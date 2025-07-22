President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will again depart Abuja for an important assignment in Kaduna scheduled later this month

Kaduna state governor, Uba Sani, announced this on Monday, July 21, when he received the executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmad Galadima Aminu

Legit.ng reported that Tinubu will be visiting Kaduna state weeks after he commissioned the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development and other projects by Uba Sani's leadership

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is set to commission the newly established College of Petroleum and Energy Studies, Kaduna (CPESK) later this month (July), following the grant of a provisional license for its operation as a private postgraduate university.

Tinubu to commission Kaduna college of petroleum

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna state made this known when he received the executive secretary of the Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF), Ahmad Galadima Aminu, at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, on Monday, July 20.

As reported by Daily Trust, Governor Sani expressed deep appreciation to President Tinubu for supporting the vision behind the college, which is expected to play a vital role in transforming Nigeria’s petroleum and energy sector through advanced research and manpower development.

“We cannot make progress in a fast-changing and complex society if we fail to develop local capacity,” the governor stated.

“This college, if well supported, has the potential to develop the kind of local manpower that will change the face of Nigeria’s petroleum industry.”

He pledged that Kaduna state government’s full backing to ensure the successful takeoff and operation of the institution.

In his remarks, PTDF executive secretary revealed that academic activities will commenced in CPESK in September 2025.

Speaking further, he explained that the National Universities Commission (NUC) has fully licensed the institution to offer 19 academic programmes across six departments and three faculties.

Tinubu commissions key projects in Kaduna, reactions

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on Thursday, June 19, inaugurated key projects in Kaduna state carried out by the leadership of Governor Uba Sani under the Renewed Hope Agenda initiative.

Tinubu commissioned the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development at Riga Chukun, a 300-bed Specialist Hospital at Millennium Square and 100 CNG buses.

The presidency confirmed this in a statement that has generated mixed reactions from Nigerians on social media X.

