Kano Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has reportedly approved the payment for scholarships for doctors and nurses in the state to study abroad

Ibrahim Adam, the spokesperson for the governor, announced the development in a statement on Tuesday, July 22

Adam explained that the state government would be paying for 19 courses at master's level for qualified doctors and nurses in the state

Abba Kabir Yusuf, the governor of Kano State, has approved the payment of scholarship for eligible doctors and nurses in the state with a BSc degree for a foreign training in master's programmes in clinical surgery.

This was disclosed by the governor's special adviser on information, Ibrahim Adam, in a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, July 23.

List of courses Kano government will sponsor

According to Daily Trust, the governor's aide further listed the courses that Governor Yusuf has approved for foreign sponsorship. The courses are:

Dermatology (Skin Specialist) Nephrology Intensive Care Medicine Dialysis Technology and Care Kidney Transplant Surgery Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography (ERCP) Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery Pediatric Surgery Neurology Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) Dialysis Nursing Dialysis Biomedical Engineering Psychiatry Interventional Cardiology Interventional Orthopedics Interventional Radiology Cancer Care (Nurses and Oncologists) Prosthetics Ophthalmic Nursing and Ophthalmology

This came amid the rumour that Governor Yusuf may be plotting to dump the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and follow his political godfather and former governor of the state, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Kwankwaso meets Tinubu

Kwankwaso, the presidential flagbearer of the NNPP in the 2023 election, reportedly met with President Bola Tinubu at the presidential villa on Monday, July 21, 2025. Earlier in May 2025, the former Kano governor reportedly held a four-hour meeting with President Tinubu in France. The discussion was said to have centred on plans for the former presidential candidate to play a role in the administration.

The pictures of the meeting between Tinubu and Kwankwaso took over the social media space on Monday. This came after Abdullahi Ganduje, the former national chairman of the APC, reportedly resigned from his position over the alleged move of Kwankwaso to join the party. Ganduje was Kwankwaso's successor as Kano governor before they fell out with each other.

Kwankwaso and Ganduje have been reported to be sworn political enemies, and it has been difficult for the two of them to be in the same party at the same time.

However, Kwankwaso made a strong political statement in the 2023 election, where he won virtually all the legislative seats, both state and federal, in Kano for the NNPP, a development that made him more needed in the ruling party ahead of the 2027 election.

Group honours NNPP leader

