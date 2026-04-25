Sarah Ibrahim, a chieftain of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), has said President Bola Tinubu should protest against himself, stating that the president protested against 141 naira per litre of fuel when he was in the opposition party, and now, the commodity is being sold at 1450 naira under his administration.

The politician made the comment while delivering his speech at the national summit of the opposition political party leaders in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday, April 25.

Sarah Ibrahim asks President Bola Tinubu to protest against himself Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

Her statement reads in part:

"This same president protested when fuel was 141 naira, today, fuel is 1450 naira...I think at this rate, our current president needs to start protesting against himself..."

However, Nigerians have started expressing their views on her claim. Below are some of their reactions:

Dapo Adesina described her claim as an emotional soundbite:

"At some point, we have to move past emotional soundbites and actually engage with the substance. Not everyone with a microphone is adding value; some are just amplifying noise. On this fuel matter, I’d rather deal with facts than recycled outrage."

Diamond defended Sarah Ibrahim:

"Serah Ibrahim just spoke the bitter truth. At this rate, Baba should organise a protest against himself. The subsidy was a corrupt scam, no doubt. But removing it the way he did, without showing mercy, is bad. Without real palliatives, without working refineries, how did he think it would work ?. while their own children are enjoying themselves abroad is pure wickedness. Ordinary Nigerians are bleeding, yet the elites are untouched. Leadership is not only about bold moves. It’s about feeling the pain you cause. This one is pure hypocrisy. Nigerians are enduring enough."

Azeez Mutiu accused Sarah of lying:

"Where you see mumu girl liars when did the president protest against 460per dollar where are you buying your petroleum from at 1450 must you lie useless girl."

Fadare Oluwaseun recalled that Peter Obi also promised to remove the subsidy:

"The promise by Peter Obi - to remove Fuel and FX Subsidies immediately, probably flew over the empty head of Sarah. How she missed not knowing that the removal of these two subsidies is responsible for the increase in the rates further stresses how dull she is."

Mazi Owoblow questioned why the opposition is not protesting:

"The opposition should be the ones protesting, and I honestly do not know why the opposition is not protesting. Whatever regime fear the most is opposition protest, and you guys don't like to protest. My question is, why?"

Source: Legit.ng