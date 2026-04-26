JAMB dismissed a viral UTME result claiming a candidate scored 394, describing the document as fake and misleading

The board noted that the alleged candidate, said to be from Cross River State, was not confirmed in its official records

Officials identified inconsistencies in the registration number format, stating it did not match JAMB’s system-generated structure

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has raised concerns over a viral UTME result claiming an unusually high score and described the document as fabricated and misleading.

The result, which has gained traction online, is linked to a purported candidate identified as Okon Winnifred Sampson.

JAMB has dismissed a viral claim of a candidate scoring 394 in UTME. Photo: X/@pso, JAMB

Source: Original

The individual is described in the circulating post as a female candidate from Cross River State.

However, JAMB has not confirmed whether such a candidate exists in its records.

JAMB exposes fake UTME result slip

Details attached to the viral slip include a breakdown of near-perfect scores across four subjects, pushing the total to 394.

The breakdown of the doctored results showed 96 in Use of English, 99 in Biology, 98 in Chemistry, and 99 in Physics.

The figures sparked widespread reactions, with many unsuspecting netizens celebrating what appeared to be an exceptional academic performance, while others expressed scepticism about the result.

JAMB debunks viral UTME score

In a freshly released official statement, JAMB spokesperson Fabian Benjamin has listed reasons the viral result could not have been genuine.

The statement read:

"A purported result slip currently being circulated, claiming that a candidate scored 396 in the 2026 UTME, is entirely fake. It is surprising that such a fabrication is being shared by otherwise well-informed Nigerians."

JAMB also dismissed the result slip template as fake saying:

Firstly, the Board has clearly stated that UTME results are view-only. The circulated document appears on a fabricated result template, which on its own is sufficient indication that it is not authentic.

He also pointed at the registration number, saying:

"Secondly, the Board’s registration numbers are system-generated and do not follow the pattern “20269” as seen on the fake slip. There are several other inconsistencies that, even at a glance, expose the result as fraudulent."

JAMB: Court jails man for three years

Earlier in a different story, Legit.ng reported that a Federal High Court in Katsina sentenced a young man, Ibrahim Abdulaziz, to three years in prison for impersonation during the UTME conducted by JAMB.

The court held that the offence struck at the credibility of public examinations and required firm punishment.

The conviction followed a trial in which prosecutors established that Abdulaziz posed as another candidate during the examination held in April 2025.

JAMB re-arrests fake UTME agent

Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board confirmed the re-arrest of a suspected examination fraudster linked to a scheme that targeted candidates registered for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination.

The suspect, Emmanuel Akataka, was taken back into custody after investigators established that he resumed fraudulent activities shortly after securing bail.

Officials said he previously operated under a false identity, “Official Frederick,” while running online platforms that promised candidates illegal score manipulation services.

Source: Legit.ng