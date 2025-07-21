The Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has issued strong words to former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, warning him against coming to the state

The chairman of the Edo State chapter of the APC, Jarrett Tenebe, has backed the statement, citing past security threats recorded during the former governor's previous visit

The chieftain vows to implement rigorous campaign efforts in the coming elections

Edo State - The Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, on Saturday, backed the statement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning Peter Obi not to come into the state without security clearance.

The Edo State APC, on Saturday, backed the statement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning Peter Obi not to come into the state without security clearance. Photo credit - @m_akpakomiza @PeterObi

Source: UGC

The party's state chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, asserted this on Saturday, following the unveiling of Joseph Ikpea and Omosede Igbinedion as candidates for the Edo Central Senatorial District and Ovia Federal Constituency, respectively, as reported by The Punch.

APC pledges intense campaign across the state

Tenebe also said that the party would implement its campaigns “rigorously to prove to all that we actively won the 2024 governorship election.”

“The party also believes that the governor was right, warning Peter Obi to get security clearance before coming into the state because of the opinion people have about Obi in the state, especially when the last time he came here, three people were killed.

“Now that we have our candidates, we will hit the ground running. We are going to campaign as if we have never won elections in this state. We want to let the people know that we actually won the last governorship election.” Tenebe explained.

Before Tenebe's statement, Ugboaja Stanley, Chairman of the APC Edo Central Primary Election Committee, announced that Ikpea had won the election with 255 delegate votes from the zone, following a poll conducted across 51 wards in five local government areas in Edo Central.

Lucky Ajokperiniovo, the returning officer for the Ovia Federal Constituency, declared Omosede Igbinedion the party's candidate after a consensus was reached, with other aspirants withdrawing in her favour.

The Edo State APC, on Saturday, backed the statement of Governor Monday Okpebholo, warning Peter Obi not to come into the state without security clearance. Photo credit - @m_akpakomiza

Source: Twitter

Gov Okpebholo warns Peter Obi ahead of state visit

Legit.ng previously reported that the Edo state Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, has issued a stern warning to former Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, saying he must obtain security clearance before entering the state.

Obi had visited Benin, the state capital, on Monday, July 7, where he donated N15 million to St Philomena Hospital School of Nursing Sciences to support ongoing projects.

VDM condemns Gov Okpebholo's statement to Peter Obi

Legit also reported that a media activist, Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan, has described Governor Monday Okpebholo’s warning to Peter Obi not to enter Edo State as a threat.

Legit.ng reported that Governor Okpebholo, in a viral video, warned Obi against entering the state without his approval.

The governor claimed that the last time Obi, one of the 2027 presidential aspirants, visited and made a donation of N15 million to a nursing school, there was unrest in Benin City, the state capital, leading to the death of some people.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng