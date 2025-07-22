Members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance of Anambra State have kicked against the emergence of Hon. Emma Nwachukwu as the party candidate for the Anambra South senatorial by-election

The members expressed grievances, citing the primary election as a flawed process

Aggrieved party faithful sent powerful message to Governor Charles Soludo and APGA leadership, threatening consequences as election date draws nearer

Awka, Anambra State - As Anambra State prepares for a senatorial by-election to replace late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in 2024 in London. Political parties have begun the registration of candidates, while the ruling All Progressive Grand Alliance is settling for a consensus candidate, Hon. Emma Nwachukwu.

Political Parties in Anambra State have begun the registration of candidates, while the ruling APGA is settling for a consensus candidate, Hon. Emma Nwachukwu. Photo credit - Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that Hon. Emma Nwachukwu emerged as the APGA candidate unopposed, as overseen by a five-man primary election panel led by Lady Jane Ejiofor.

The consensus decision was made after other aspirants under the party platform stepped down.

In the exercise conducted on Monday, July 21, at the Aguata Local Government Area secretariat hall in Ekwulobia, party delegates ratified and affirmed the nomination of Emma Nwachukwu as the party's candidate for the Anambra South senatorial by-election, which is scheduled to hold on August 16, 2025, through a voice vote.

After the voice affirmation, Jane Ejiofor, chairman of the primary election committee, announced that Nwachukwu has been returned as the candidate of APGA for the August 16 senatorial by-election in Anambra South.

However, tension was very high as supporters of other aspirants kicked against the process, contending that the exercise should have been open for other aspirants to test their popularity.

Speaking with Legit.ng, some members of the political party who pleaded anonymity expressed their grievances, stating that other candidates were allegedly forced to step down by Governor Charles Soludo and the leadership of the party, which led to the emergence of Nwachukwu as the candidate.

They also expressed sadness that Governor Soludo left the aspirants to purchase the costly nomination form, and spent millions of naira campaigning for the position, only to be forced to step down for the party's choice.

Aspirants reportedly forced to step down for Hon. Emma Nwachukwu include Hon. Paschal Agbodike, Dr. Ebuka Onunkwo, Chief Akai Egwuonwu and Hon. Patrick Ubajaka, among others.

Member slams Governor Soludo over party's decision

In a chat with Legit.ng correspondent, Hon. George Iloka, an aggrieved APGA stalwart and strong supporter of a frontline aspirant, condemned the trend and blamed Governor Soludo for allowing a development that could bring division in the party, and ultimately result in a defeat for the party at the election proper.

"APGA has completely lost its democratic essence.

"In what should have been a fair and transparent primary for the Anambra South senatorial by-election, the governor and the party leadership imposed their preferred candidate on the people, robbing other aspirants of the chance to contest on equal footing, "Iloka lamented.

"Even worse, they stripped delegates of their right to vote freely and choose the candidate that truly represents their will.

"It’s ironic, this betrayal happened within APGA itself. Aspirants are heartbroken, and delegates are frustrated, watching helplessly as the governor turns a political process into a personal coronation. This is not leadership, it’s authoritarianism dressed as governance.

But Anambra is awake now. The will of the people cannot be silenced." Iloka added

Party chieftain predicts anti-party politics ahead of 2025

Another APGA faithful, Justice Ndubuisi Ukachukwu, also spoke with Legit.ng challenging Governor Soludo regarding his push for senatorial aspirants to withdraw in favour of Hon. Emma Nwachukwu, his preferred candidate.

Ukachukwu warned that such "coercive tactics" could lead to significant drawbacks for the party, including voter apathy during the main election, discontent and anti-party activities among members, and ultimately, a potential defeat in the upcoming senatorial by-election scheduled for August 16, 2025.

The legal luminary expressed that "forcing candidates to step aside could alienate grassroots supporters and undermine the party's unity and morale."

Chieftain urges Governor Soludo to set reconciliation committee

Ukachukwu called on the leadership to respect the democratic process and encourage healthy competition among aspirants.

"A more inclusive approach would be vital for mobilising voters and ensuring the party’s success in the election."

"This is part of the reasons why the ruling APGA hardly wins national elections in Anambra," he emphasised.

Ukachukwu called on Governor Soludo and the national chairman of the party, Barr Sly Ezeokenwa, to quickly set up a reconciliation committee, if at all, the party is to make headway in the coming election.

Political Parties in Anambra State have begun the registration of candidates, while the ruling APGA is settling for a consensus candidate, Hon. Emma Nwachukwu. Photo credit - Charles Chukwuma Soludo

Source: Facebook

Gunmen shot Anambra State PDP governorship candidate

Legit.ng previously reported that there was panic in Abuja on Friday night, July 18, after Chief Jude Ezenwafor, the People's Democratic Party governorship candidate for the 2025 Anambra State election, was shot by unknown gunmen.

The attack occurred around the Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital Territory as Ezenwafor was returning home from a private engagement.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng