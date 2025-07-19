PDP governorship candidate, Chief Jude Ezenwafor, was shot by unknown gunmen in Abuja’s Wuse 2 area while returning from an outing on Friday night, July 18

Ezenwafor, now hospitalised with multiple gunshot wounds, described the attack as a near-death experience and is undergoing surgery to remove bullets

Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which has sparked concern over political violence ahead of the 2025 Anambra governorship election

FCT, Abuja - There was panic in Abuja on Friday night, July 18, after Chief Jude Ezenwafor, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate for the 2025 Anambra State election, was shot by unknown gunmen.

The attack occurred around the Wuse 2 area of the Federal Capital Territory as Ezenwafor was returning home from a private engagement.

JUST IN: Panic as Anambra PDP Gov Candidate Narrowly Escapes Assassination Plot in Abuja

Source: Facebook

He was swiftly taken to an undisclosed hospital, where he is now receiving treatment.

Ezenwafor describes incident as near-death experience

Speaking from his hospital bed early Saturday morning, July 19, the visibly shaken politician recalled the terrifying moment he came under fire.

“I’m currently in the hospital. The doctors are making efforts to operate me so that they can pull out bullets from my body,” Ezenwafor said in a weak voice, struggling to speak.

According to his media team, he sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was rushed to the emergency unit by bystanders who responded quickly after the shooting.

Police begin investigation

JUST IN: Panic in Abuja as Anambra PDP Gov Candidate Narrowly Escapes Assassination Plot in Abuja

Source: Twitter

While no official statement has been released by security agencies, a source within the PDP campaign confirmed that the attack had been reported to the police, who have commenced investigations.

The source added that the party was concerned about the safety of its members ahead of the Anambra election.

Recent political activity draws attention

Ezenwafor, who previously ran as a presidential aspirant under the Labour Party before returning to the PDP, was recently endorsed as the party’s flagbearer for the November governorship election in Anambra.

The shooting has raised concerns over political violence and security in the lead-up to the polls, with supporters and party officials calling for swift justice.

Senator Usman escapes assassination

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Kaduna Central senator, Lawal Usman, reportedly escaped an assassination attempt on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, while visiting his constituency for the New Year celebration.

The incident occurred in the Kawu area of Kaduna North Local Government, where the senator, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), was allegedly attacked by assailants.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng