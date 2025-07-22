The Emir of Daura publicly endorsed President Tinubu for re-election in 2027, citing the exceptional honour Tinubu showed during Buhari’s burial

He rejected Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and other contenders, stating none matched Tinubu’s personal regard and national respect

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, led a delegation of governors’ wives to condole the Daura Emirate, marking a symbolic show of unity and political alignment

Daura, Katsina state – The Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar, has said Tinubu earned his unwavering support through the rare honour he accorded to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari during his burial.

Legit.ng recently reported that Daura's Emir declared his endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for re-election in 2027.

Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar, Emir of Daura, states his reasons for endorsing President Tinubu before the 2027 presidential polls. Photo credit: @MalaTujjani73/@officialABAT

Tinubu earns loyalty with Buhari’s burial honour

Speaking at his palace on Saturday, July 19, while receiving a delegation of Nigerian governors’ wives led by the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the 97-year-old monarch said President Tinubu’s conduct during Buhari’s passing was unmatched in Nigeria’s history.

“I am thankful to President Bola Tinubu, a good person I have been with in the last 30 years. The world can testify to what the president did to this state and the Daura Emirate,” the Emir said.

He added:

“I have never seen a befitting state burial and honour done by a president like what Tinubu has done to Muhammadu Buhari.

"He came in person, spent days mourning the late former president, declared a public holiday, approved a presidential jet for the conveyance of the corpse, and was up and doing throughout the period.”

Daura's Emir rejects Obi, Atiku and others

Explaining his stance ahead of the 2027 election, the Emir made it clear that neither Peter Obi of the Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar, nor any other aspirant had demonstrated the same level of national respect and personal regard, Vanguard reported.

“This respect and honour shown to us by the president will not be forgotten; we are going to reciprocate it. This is why in 2027 we are going for Tinubu,” the Emir declared.

Oluremi Tinubu leads delegation to condole Daura

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu visits the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Faruq-Umar shortly after Muhammau Buhari's death. Photo credit:@oluremitinubu

The First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, led the delegation to pay condolence visits to the family of the late former president in Daura.

Also present was the wife of the Vice President and several governors’ wives, accompanied by Katsina state Governor Dikko Radda.

In her address, Mrs Tinubu said their visit was not merely ceremonial but a deeply personal moment of mourning for her family, Daily Trust reported.

“We are not here today merely out of duty. We are here because this loss is deeply personal.

“My husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has lost not just a former Head of State, but a trusted ally and friend of over 30 years. President Muhammadu Buhari was a man of integrity and discipline, who brought honour not only to Daura but to the entire nation," she said.

Oluremi Tinubu offers prayers for late Buhari's rest

She offered prayers for Buhari’s eternal rest and strength for the family and the nation to bear the loss.

The Emir’s public endorsement of Tinubu signals a significant political statement from one of Northern Nigeria’s most respected traditional rulers.

In rejecting other presidential hopefuls, he aligns the historic Daura Emirate firmly behind the incumbent president, setting the tone for what could be a heated 2027 campaign.

Reno Omokri declares support for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the event of a 2027 presidential election.

Omokri said he would back Tinubu over other likely contenders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

