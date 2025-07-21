Shehu Sani praised President Tinubu’s tributes to late President Buhari, calling them unmatched and unprecedented

He noted that Tinubu honoured Buhari in ways the former leader never honoured others during his lifetime

Sani’s commented come amid political debates over whether Tinubu’s actions were genuine or politically motivated

Former Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has described President Bola Tinubu’s show of respect to late President Muhammadu Buhari as unmatched, even by Buhari himself while he was alive.

Sani also highlighted the series of gestures Tinubu extended following Buhari’s death, calling them “unprecedented” and worthy of recognition.

The former senator made the observation in a post shared on X.

Tinubu’s gesture to Buhari ‘unmatched’

According to the former lawmaker, President Tinubu took remarkable steps to honour Buhari: declaring a national public holiday, personally attending the burial, meeting with the late president’s family, holding a special Federal Executive Council meeting in his honour, and renaming a federal university after him.

“The President physically attended the burial of Buhari, met with his family, declared a public holiday, held a FEC meeting in his honour and renamed a university to immortalise him,” Sani wrote.

He added pointedly,

“Something even the late President never did to others. And yet they said he is ‘exploiting the death of Buhari.’ What would they have said if he had done none of the above? Politics is something else.”

Opposition criticism meets pushback

Sani’s remarks come in response to growing political debate surrounding Tinubu’s handling of Buhari’s death, particularly criticism from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The party accused the President of using Buhari’s passing to boost his administration’s image.

The presidency, however, dismissed the allegations as baseless. Sunday Dare, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Public Communications, said the ADC’s comments were “nothing but an opportunistic exercise in manufactured outrage.”

Presidency defends Tinubu’s actions

Dare insisted the President’s actions were guided by honour and national respect, not political motives, Daily Trust reported.

“It is an insult to millions of Nigerians who genuinely mourned the loss of a statesman.

“The burial was conducted with complete honour befitting a former leader, with dignitaries from across the world in attendance and millions following through media platforms," Dare said.

He added that President Tinubu’s achievements speak for themselves, without the need for political stunts.

“The President is not seeking cheap popularity but allowing his growing list of achievements to speak louder than the noisy irrelevance of groups like the ADC,” he stated.

Public reaction and political tone

Sani’s post has drawn significant engagement online, garnering over 1,000 likes and comments from users praising the senator’s candidness, Vanguard reported.

While political debate continues to swirl around the event, Shehu Sani’s words echo a broader sentiment: that respect shown to leaders, living or dead, speaks volumes about a nation’s values and the character of those at the helm.

