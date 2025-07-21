President Tinubu revealed the late Awujale of Ijebuland blessed him and predicted his victory in the 2027 elections

Speaking at the monarch’s eight-day Fidau prayer, Tinubu praised Oba Adetona’s courage and role in historic pro-democracy struggles

The president urged Nigerians to uphold the values of dignity and conscience that defined the late monarch’s life and reign

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shared that the late Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona, gave him his blessing and confidently assured him of victory in the 2027 presidential election.

Tinubu made this revelation on Sunday during the eight-day Fidau prayer held at the Dipo Dina International Stadium in Ijebu Ode, Ogun State, in memory of the revered monarch.

Oba Adetona, who passed away last Sunday at the age of 91, was widely respected not only for his decades-long reign but also for his deep influence in national politics.

His death came on the same day as the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari, a close friend and ally.

Tinubu recounts late Awujale's support

Speaking to a gathering of dignitaries, traditional rulers, political leaders and residents, Tinubu reflected on his long relationship with the late monarch, describing him as a man whose wisdom and courage guided him through many pivotal moments.

“I thank God almighty that I stand before you as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” Tinubu said, drawing applause.

“Our history would not have been completed carefully and richly if I had failed in the last election. I was successful because of your support and the blessing of the late Awujale.”

The president recounted a visit to Oba Adetona before the last election, during which the monarch blessed him and predicted his political future.

“I came to him, he blessed me, and he said, ‘O o tun wole ekan si’—meaning, you will win a second term. Go ahead,” Tinubu recalled.

Awujale described as pro-democracy

Tinubu went on to praise the monarch’s role during significant national struggles, notably the resistance following the annulment of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

“Baba was steadfast, was resolute, and was very encouraging,” he added, describing how the monarch’s guidance gave strength to pro-democracy activists at the time.

The president also extended his appreciation to Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun for looking after the late Awujale during his later years.

Tinubu described the departed king as a leader who embodied tradition, dignity and conscience, and called on Nigerians to uphold the values the late monarch championed throughout his life.

In 2023, President Tinubu had conferred on Oba Adetona the national honour of Grand Commander of the Order of Niger (GCON) in celebration of his 90th birthday.

Reflecting on this, Tinubu said he was grateful that the nation recognised and celebrated the monarch’s legacy during his lifetime.

The prayer event drew prominent Nigerians and members of the Ijebu community who came together to pay tribute to the late king whose reign spanned more than six decades.

