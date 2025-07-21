The Emir of Daura openly endorsed President Tinubu as the Emirate’s choice for the 2027 elections during the First Lady’s condolence visit

Senator Oluremi Tinubu led a delegation of prominent women to mourn former President Buhari and pray for his family in Daura

The Emir praised Tinubu’s leadership and assured continued support from Daura

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has received a significant endorsement ahead of the 2027 general elections, as the Emir of Daura, His Royal Highness Alhaji Umar Farouk Umar, publicly affirmed the Emirate’s support for his leadership.

The Emir made this declaration on Saturday while hosting Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, who led a high-level delegation to Daura, Katsina State, to offer condolences following the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari's hometown Emir has endorsed President Tinubu for the 2027 election. Photo: FB/ABAT, BukolaSaraki

The delegation included the wives of National Assembly leaders, state governors, ministers, senior military officials and other notable figures.

Tinubu's wife visits Buhari's grave

During their visit, Senator Tinubu and her entourage first paid respects at the family home of the late President, offering prayers for his soul and for strength and comfort for the bereaved family, including Hajia Aisha Buhari.

The delegation also paused for a brief prayer at Buhari’s graveside before moving on to the residence of Alhaji Mamman Daura, the late President’s uncle and long-time adviser.

In her remarks, the First Lady described Buhari as “an accomplished patriot who made his family, hometown, state, and nation proud,” praising his dedication to discipline, national service and sacrifice.

Responding, Alhaji Mamman Daura expressed gratitude for the visit, calling it a gesture of deep respect and shared mourning.

Later, at the Emir’s palace, Senator Tinubu extended her condolences to the Emirate for the loss of one of its most distinguished sons.

Emir throws support behind Tinubu

The Emir, while acknowledging the nation’s grief, turned to the future by voicing Daura’s full backing for President Tinubu’s continued leadership.

“President Tinubu is our choice for 2027,” the Emir stated.

“We remain solidly behind him and will continue to support his administration to succeed.”

The statement reflects growing political sentiment in the late Buhari’s hometown, highlighting a sense of continuity between the former president’s legacy and the current administration.

It also signals the Emirate’s readiness to stand firmly with Tinubu as the next election cycle approaches.

Ex-Buhari minister declares war on Tinubu

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Sports and Youth Development, Solomon Dalung, had declared that the 2027 general elections would not just be another electoral cycle but a full-blown confrontation between the Nigerian people and the current administration under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during a recent interview on News Central, Dalung voiced strong dissatisfaction with the state of the nation, blaming the Tinubu-led government for deepening the hardship faced by ordinary citizens.

