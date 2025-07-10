Reno Omokri has finally announced who he will support in the 2027 presidential election

Omokri praised Tinubu as a “transformational leader” and vowed to campaign for him with his own money

Omokri said his support is not for personal gain and promises to criticise any future leader who fails Nigerians, as he did with Buhari

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has publicly declared his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the event of a 2027 presidential election.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV on Wednesday, July 9, Omokri said he would back Tinubu over other likely contenders, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and Labour Party’s Peter Obi.

Former presidential aide Reno Omokri declares who he'll back in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @renoomokri

Source: Twitter

“If an election is being held today and the candidates are Peter Obi, Atiku Abubakar, and Bola Tinubu, I will vote for Bola Tinubu,” Omokri stated.

Omokri praises Tinubu’s leadership

Omokri, who has been a long-time supporter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), said he has become disillusioned with the party’s inability to uphold its promises.

He praised President Tinubu as a “transformational leader” whose leadership style and vision for Nigeria have won his admiration.

He went further to state that not only would he vote for Tinubu, but he would also campaign for him using his own resources.

“I will spend my own money to support President Tinubu’s re-election,” he added.

Omokri says patriotism drives his decision

Reno Omokri shares reasons for backing President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 election. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Source: UGC

Responding to questions about what he would do if Tinubu fails to win re-election in 2027, Omokri said his support stems from patriotism, not personal interest.

“I have a successful business. I’ve travelled to many countries this year. If Tinubu is no longer president and someone else takes over but fails to lead well, I will speak out against them, just like I did with Buhari,” he said.

He explained that his return to Nigeria from California was driven by a sense of national duty, stressing that he does not depend on the government and will always stand up for what is right.

Omokri’s declaration has already stirred reactions on social media, with some praising his boldness while others question his shift in loyalty.

As political alignments begin to take shape ahead of the 2027 general elections, his stance is seen by many as an early indication of the evolving dynamics within Nigeria’s political scene.

Tompolo declares support for Tinubu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Government Ekpemupolo, widely known as Tompolo, the chairman of Tantita Security Services, has officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu for the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Friday, Tompolo expressed his unwavering support for Tinubu, describing him as the only visionary leader capable of reviving Nigeria’s ailing economy.

The endorsement was made during an event organised by the PBAT Door-2-Door Movement to mark Nigeria's Democracy Day on June 12.

