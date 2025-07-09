The debate on who emerges as the presidential candidate of the newly adopted African Democratic Congress (ADC) coalition, to challenge President Tinubu, intensifies

But Mallam Salihu Lukman, a chieftain of the ADC, has confirmed that the party will hold a fair primary to select its candidate for the 2027 presidential election

He stressed that no individual, including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar or the Labour Party's flagbearer in the 2023 elections, would be given preferential treatment

One of the leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Mallam Salihu Mohammed Lukman, has declared that the party’s standard bearer in the 2027 presidential election will emerge through a transparent primary election, saying the party has no special preference.

Atiku or Peter Obi: ADC rules out preferential treatment

Salihu Lukman revealed this when he disclosed that anyone who emerges as a candidate of the party would be supported by all to avoid the pitfalls of the past.

Speaking when he appeared Tuesday, July 8, on a Channels TV programme monitored in Abuja, the former All Progressives Congress (APC) national vice chairman for the Northwest, also appealed to supporters of various leaders of the coalition to join hands with the ADC to rescue Nigeria.

As reported by Vanguard, he said once the opposition leaders are divided, it is as much as granting victory to APC and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“So, as much as possible, we must keep the opposition together, and in keeping the opposition together, it is not about asking anybody to step down.

“If Peter Obi emerges as the presidential candidate of ADC, we will all support him and strengthen him to overcome the shortcomings of the past. So also, any other, if it is Atiku Abubakar who emerges, for instance, we will support him and strengthen him in such a way that he doesn’t repeat the mistakes of former President Buhari.

“Everybody will slug it out in the presidential primary, apparently”, he said.

Atiku or Obi: Lukman says candidate must win ADC primary

According to him, the ADC would also factor in the issue of equity in its deliberations, saying the party will accommodate everyone.

Lukman also reiterated the position of the party that there is currently no discussion about having a presidential candidate in the coalition.

“Let me be very clear on this, there is no discussion about the question of presidential candidate in the coalition, up to this moment. And our position is basically, whoever, and that is the first test of whether we will be different from the existing parties or not, whoever will be the candidate of the ADC must win the primary.”

ADC: Atiku's coalition says Presidency in panic mood

Legit.ng earlier reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has alleged that the presidency is already in a panic mode since the launch of the coalition platform and the growing influence of the opposition in the country.

ADC accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of “calculated incompetence”, stating that the government’s sudden reform push is not born of compassion, but of “political panic, sparked by the growing influence and credibility of the ADC.

