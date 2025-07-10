Atiku Abubakar, the former vice president of Nigeria, has denied the report of being told to step down for a southern candidate in the ADC

The media office of the former vice president made the disclaimer while describing the report as propaganda from the ruling APC

Atiku explained that there was no time he was called to a meeting to step down for a southern candidate in the newly adopted ADC

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has dissociated himself from the report that suggested that he has been asked to step down for a southerner in the 2027 presidential election, saying that the claim was "malicious fabrication" and "propaganda".

The former vice president's camp alleged that the rumour was being spread by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC). Atiku noted that there was no instance when he was asked to step down during a meeting.

Atiku Abubakar denies report of stepping down for southern candidacy Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku denies plan to step down

In a statement from his media office in Abuja, the former vice president dismissed the report of the alleged meeting where he was reported to have rejected the calls to step down from the presidential race in favour of a southern candidate.

The statement reads in part:

“There was no such meeting. Atiku Abubakar was never in attendance. The entire story is a malicious fabrication — pure fiction cooked up in the propaganda kitchens of the Tinubu-led APC regime.”

Atiku's coalition adopts ADC

Recall that the Atiku-led coalition movement recently unveiled the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the political platform for the opposition leaders ahead of the 2027 election. In his comment, he said that the APC was using false reports to create disunity within the coalition ranks.

He described the report as a diversionary tactic being used by a faltering administration to create discord within the opposition leaders and reduce the momentum that the unveiling of the ADC had gained.

The vice president's camp then reaffirmed the unity in the opposition movement in their desire to challenge President Bola Tinubu's administration in the 2027 election, saying that no amount of fake news or propaganda would undermine their doggedness and preparations.

Atiku Abubakar dismisses report of stepping down for southern candidate in ADC Photo Credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

Atiku's camp sends a message to APC

The media team then reminded the APC that Nigerians have accepted the ADC as a credible alternative and opposition platform ahead of the next cycle of election, while calling on Nigerians and the media to disregard the report, which they described as lacking credibility, any factual basis or authorship.

Atiku's camp comment came amid the growing political realignment ahead of the next general election in 2027, with the opposition leaders coming together under a new coalition with the hope of sacking the APC-led government.

See the full statement here:

Presidency says opposition plotting to overthrow Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu's administration has alleged a plot by the opposition leaders to overthrow his government.

Bayo Onanuga, the president's spokesperson, raised the alarm, alleging that the antagonists of Nigeria's development are making the move.

The presidency's allegation came at a time the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar-led coalition adopted the ADC as its political platform ahead of the 2027 election.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng